Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Self-Serve Creamers In Stores?

Although the pandemic is largely a thing of the past at this point, a lot has changed over the last four years. Offices no longer have a monopoly on workspaces, the price of goods is higher than we'd all like, and QR codes are everywhere. But some things are different now that probably shouldn't be. When COVID first shut everything down, it forced restaurants to prioritize convenience and safety, which meant changes to what business as usual looked like.

Pre-pandemic, Starbucks had something like a condiment bar that had packages of sugar and self-serve creamer carafes that customers could use to personalize their morning coffee. When businesses were forced to take action to sanitize their spaces, Starbucks saw the condiment bar as a focal point for potential transmission of the virus. To remove the hazard, the company removed the station and placed the sugar packets and creamers behind the bar with the baristas. Customers could still ask for sugar and cream, they just couldn't get it for themselves.

Fast forward to today and most things are back to normal. A recent study has shown that food safety precautions are down from pandemic highs, but that still hasn't fully brought back the Starbucks condiment bar and many of us are wondering why. We could ascribe it to the inertia of a multinational corporation but Starbucks has come out affirmatively stating that the condiment bar will remain behind the counter — and big companies like Starbucks don't make that kind of decision on a whim.