Complaints About Starbucks' Uncomfortable Seating Are Deeper Than They Seem

Earlier this month, a conversation popped up on Reddit's Starbucks Subreddit complaining about the quality of the chairs available in Starbucks stores. It may be easy to chalk up Redditors complaining as just that, but the conversation did lead to some interesting insight into the direction the company is moving and how it views its place in society. Like many other companies, Starbucks regularly rolls out new designs for its stores.

Customers have noticed a trend in these remodels which they suggest is an indication that Starbucks is attempting to reduce the amount of time customers spend in the store. It's not an entirely new concept, and from a purely financial perspective, it makes some sense. After all, the quicker your customer turnover rate is the more product you are selling. If someone buys a cheap black coffee and sits in a booth for the next six hours, that could be perceived as being unprofitable.

However, with the coffee chain's new emphasis on Starbucks drive-thrus and grab-n-go coffee — including a few pickup-only Starbucks locations – it's not entirely clear how someone sitting in the store negatively impacts these types of sales since those customers never planned on staying in the first place. In the top comment on the Subreddit thread, one customer lamented that over the past few years, the Starbucks' lobby atmosphere has changed, culminating in "blocking of outlets, closing bathrooms, uncomfortable furniture, not allowing seasonal decorations." The commenter goes on to say, "I think they are moving away from The Third Place model."