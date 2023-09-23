Starbucks Opens First Pickup-Only Airport Location

The times they are a-changin', and many modern foodies are living in the fast lane — which means quickly running into their local Starbucks to grab a coffee rather than sitting down. To meet the demand, Starbucks is launching its first-ever airport-based pickup-only concept, reports QSR. It is located in Terminal E of the George Bush International Airport in Houston, and it will only accept orders through the Starbucks mobile app. To ease customers into the process, the store will be outfitted with a screen providing instructions on how to order. The concept totally eliminates having to wait in line: The app will alert foodies when their order is ready and they can simply walk over and grab it.

Starbucks first announced plans to focus on efficiency by opening more pick-up locations via an official statement in September 2022, explaining, "[W]e are enabling our stores to handle even more capacity, while significantly reducing the effort required from our partners" so they can focus on the product. According to CFO Rachel Ruggeri, 70% of Starbucks' 9,300 U.S. stores are currently drive-thrus that are more profitable for the company than sit-down cafes. Looking forward, Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new net U.S. stores by 2025 — and if this initial airport concept is a success, the chain might expand the pickup-only model to other airports nationwide. It already opened a pickup-only location in Manhattan in 2019, and the coffee giant has announced two more scheduled to open this fall.