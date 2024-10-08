The Popular Sriracha Brand That Doubles As A Starbucks Copycat

Nobody knows what brand of sriracha Starbucks uses, but it's definitely not your usual Huy Fong. Ordered alongside Starbucks' premade breakfast sandwiches and wraps, the coffee chain's sriracha is handed out in generic, individually sized sachets with only the words "Starbucks" and "sriracha" as descriptors — but customers know it for its sweeter and less acidic flavor. People have long been trying to put a finger on what exact brand of sriracha it is, and while it's not officially confirmed, customers say that the closest thing to it you can get is actually a quite popular choice in its own right: Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha.

Founded in Austin, Texas, Yellowbird Foods is an all-natural grocery store hot sauce brand with a full line up of spicy craft sauces. Beginning at local farmers markets in 2012 with its homegrown habanero sauce, the brand grew into a range of over a dozen organic, small batch, and classic hot sauces that can be spotted at supermarkets nationwide. While a later addition to the pack, Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha gets its Starbucks sachet-like sweetness from — you guessed it — blue agave nectar.

The natural sweetener helps give this sriracha one of the cleanest ingredient lists of all, next to the red jalapeños, lime, garlic, and tangerine concentrate. Starbucks sriracha fans say that Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha is almost identical to the chain's sachets — if only a little bit sweeter, and a bit less spicy. Still, there are just as many delicious ways to use it, both at Starbucks and at home.