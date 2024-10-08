The Popular Sriracha Brand That Doubles As A Starbucks Copycat
Nobody knows what brand of sriracha Starbucks uses, but it's definitely not your usual Huy Fong. Ordered alongside Starbucks' premade breakfast sandwiches and wraps, the coffee chain's sriracha is handed out in generic, individually sized sachets with only the words "Starbucks" and "sriracha" as descriptors — but customers know it for its sweeter and less acidic flavor. People have long been trying to put a finger on what exact brand of sriracha it is, and while it's not officially confirmed, customers say that the closest thing to it you can get is actually a quite popular choice in its own right: Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha.
Founded in Austin, Texas, Yellowbird Foods is an all-natural grocery store hot sauce brand with a full line up of spicy craft sauces. Beginning at local farmers markets in 2012 with its homegrown habanero sauce, the brand grew into a range of over a dozen organic, small batch, and classic hot sauces that can be spotted at supermarkets nationwide. While a later addition to the pack, Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha gets its Starbucks sachet-like sweetness from — you guessed it — blue agave nectar.
The natural sweetener helps give this sriracha one of the cleanest ingredient lists of all, next to the red jalapeños, lime, garlic, and tangerine concentrate. Starbucks sriracha fans say that Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha is almost identical to the chain's sachets — if only a little bit sweeter, and a bit less spicy. Still, there are just as many delicious ways to use it, both at Starbucks and at home.
Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha is your new spicy condiment of choice
With a bottle of Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha sauce on hand, you can add all of that sweet, spicy, garlicky flavor to anything and everything you like — and you won't even have to stop at Starbucks for it. This sauce's mild flavor pairs well with just about anything, and you can use it in all the ways you'd use any other sriracha and more. For instance, you can dip your chicken nuggets in it or drizzle it over your fried rice, or you can even squirt some over your pepperoni pizza as a substitute for hot honey. Another idea is to use it alongside everything bagel seasoning to elevate the flavor and texture of your avocado toast, because who doesn't love that?
If you didn't think it could get better, just wait until you hear this: Yellowbird sells mini bottles of all of its hot sauces, the Blue Agave Sriracha included. That means you no longer have to haggle with the Starbucks barista for extra packets (even though they'll always happily hand you more). Instead, you can just keep your own little bottle of Yellowbird in your purse or in your car to use — even if it's just as a backup in the event that your Starbucks location runs out. Squirted in globs underneath the bun of your breakfast sandwich, or dabbled bite by bite atop your Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap, Yellowbird's sriracha will have you covered both at Starbucks and away.