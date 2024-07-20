Stuff Homemade Chocolate Bars With Your Favorite Cookie Dough For A Luxurious Treat

This simple process starts with the chocolate, and choosing the right kind is important. The best melting chocolates tend to be those that are high quality, higher in cocoa butter, and don't contain any added stabilizers, so a couverture chocolate is ideal. Aim to melt your chocolate between 84 and 91 degrees Fahrenheit for the smoothest texture.

When it comes to chocolate bar molds, choose one with deep cavities so that you're able to stuff all of the cookie goodness inside without it oozing out. You'll want to line your chocolate bar molds with a thin layer of chocolate so that there is room for the stuffing. Pro tip: after pouring in melted chocolate, tap the mold against your counter a few times to remove any air bubbles from the melted chocolate. Then, flip the mold upside down and tap it again a few times with your hand so that the excess chocolate drizzles out. This helps the chocolate set evenly without any lumps so the final product looks like a real, professional candy bar. Leave the molds to set in the fridge for about 10 to 20 minutes, or until the chocolate comes out easily.

Next, scoop your edible cookie dough and smother it over the hardened chocolate into an even layer. Cover that with another thin layer of melted chocolate. Finally, let the whole thing set again, and voilà! A luxurious yet simple sweet treat at home.