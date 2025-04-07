Review: Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake Gets Luxury Right

Shake Shack is no stranger to Dubai tastes. The city is actually the site of the fourth-ever Shake Shack location, one which has been serving a special shake since February 10. Now, this latest shake innovation is arriving in select U.S. Shake Shack locations on April 7, riding not only on viral acclaim but also a successful test run in its hometown. It's the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake!

Shake Shack put the work in to replicate a real Dubai chocolate bar. John Karangis, Shake Shack's executive chef and VP of culinary innovation, notes, "It isn't a revenue generator for us," comparing it to the brand's frequent (and present) truffle burger offerings, where the main goal is to "bring something elevated" into the fast food space. While the burger chain isn't necessarily losing money on these drinks, it definitely opted for costlier quality over more profit and is limiting the distribution to ensure freshness and satisfaction. You're buying yourself a nice little indulgence.

I headed to Shake Shack's innovation kitchen in New York City's West Village, where the team of recipe developers and quality controllers proudly debuted their creation. I could tell from the description in the press release that this shake would be decadent, but is it worth seeking out? I resolved to try it for myself, drinking as much shake as required to fairly assess it, and then drink a lot more if I liked it, because I am a glutton.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.