Our Pistachio Cream Recipe Can Elevate Any Breakfast Pastry

There's nothing like a good sauce to elevate an everyday meal into an extraordinary dining experience. Pretty green pistachio cream is just such a sauce, with a seemingly magical ability to enhance the flavor and appearance of everything it touches. A drizzle of this sweet cream can transform breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks into a chic café spread. Though it seems a rare and sophisticated ingredient, it's surprisingly simple to make it at home.

Pistachios are the star of the show in this luscious cream. They have a buttery texture with a subtle nutty, slightly earthy flavor with just a touch of delicate sweetness, and they blend beautifully to create a luxurious and smooth cream. Their striking pale green color adds to the appearance of this special sauce, making it just as beautiful as it is delicious.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this homemade Italian pistachio cream recipe and says, "Although you can find pistachio cream premade in a jar, nothing beats the homemade version. I first used pistachio cream as a filling in between cake layers, and after that, there was no going back. It is a sauce with a hundred uses." Our version of pistachio cream calls for melted white chocolate for extra-silky creaminess and a dash of vanilla for a depth of flavor, and is perfect for slathering on croissants, Danishes, muffins, and just about any breakfast pastry you can think of.