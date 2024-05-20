Pistachio Muffins With Pistachio Crumble Recipe
Muffins offer the perfect balance of convenience and sweetness, making them an all-day go-to. Whether enjoyed as a quick breakfast on busy mornings, a satisfying snack during the day, or a sweet treat to cap off an evening, muffins always hit the spot. And when they're infused with the nutty goodness of pistachios and topped with a crunchy pistachio crumble, you know you're in for a real treat. Pistachios, one of the most popular types of nuts, are fun to crack open and snack on but in this recipe, we're opting for the convenience of using pre-shelled pistachios to make preparation a breeze.
These pistachio muffins are brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, and she tells us, "I'm a firm believer in the power of meal prep and having easy snacks ready to grab from the fridge whenever hunger strikes." Packed with wholesome ingredients like oats, pistachios, and yogurt, these muffins not only satisfy flavor-wise but also provide a nutritious boost to keep you fueled throughout the morning.
Gather the ingredients for pistachio muffins with pistachio crumble
To make this recipe, start by picking up the star of the show, pistachios. "I like using lightly salted pistachios in this recipe, so no additional salt is needed," Hahn says.
You'll also need to grab eggs, vanilla yogurt, pistachio milk, and butter. A ripe, brown-spotted banana is also essential for these muffins, but if you only have fresh ones, you can ripen bananas quickly in a pinch. Finally, check your pantry for rolled oats, baking powder, baking soda, coconut sugar, coconut oil, and all-purpose flour.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a muffin tin
Line a muffin tin with paper liners or spray with cooking spray.
Step 3: Make the oat flour
To make the oat flour, add the oats to a food processor and blend until a fine flour forms.
Step 4: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large bowl combine the oat flour with the baking powder, baking soda, ½ cup coconut sugar, and ½ cup chopped pistachios.
Step 5: Mix the wet ingredients
In a medium bowl, combine the mashed banana, egg, yogurt, pistachio milk, and coconut oil.
Step 6: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients.
Step 7: Distribute the batter
Distribute the batter into the prepared muffin tin.
Step 8: Make the crumble
To make the crumble, combine the all-purpose flour, cubed butter, and the remaining coconut sugar until it resembles coarse crumbs. (You may want to use your hands to thoroughly blend.)
Step 9: Stir in the pistachios
Stir in the remaining pistachios.
Step 10: Top the muffins with the crumble
Add the crumble to the tops of the batter in the muffin tin.
Step 11: Bake the muffins
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
Step 12: Serve the muffins
Serve the muffins.
How can I make homemade pistachio milk for the muffins?
Making homemade pistachio milk for your muffins is easy to do if you have trouble finding pre-made pistachio milk or you don't mind the extra step. To start, you'll need 1 cup of raw, shelled pistachios. First, soak the pistachios in water overnight to soften them, which enhances their blending ability. After soaking, drain and rinse the pistachios, then transfer them to a blender. Add 4 cups of fresh water to the blender and blend until smooth, then strain the mixture through a nut milk bag or a fine mesh sieve to remove the solids, squeezing out as much liquid as possible. Your homemade pistachio milk is now ready to use in the muffin recipe.
"I love making my own nut milks because there are no extra additives like preservatives, emulsifiers, or sweeteners," Hahn says, also noting that you can easily use the store-bought stuff and yield equally-tasty muffins. To store homemade milk, refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days, shaking well before each use to maintain consistency.
Can I use a different type of flour or milk for these pistachio muffins?
We have used two types of flour in this recipe: oat and all-purpose flour. If you are looking for gluten-free muffins here, you can easily use oat flour for both the batter and the crumble. While oats themselves are naturally gluten-free, be sure to check the package's label to make sure there are no cross-contaminants. Other flours that will work well in this recipe are quinoa flour, coconut flour, or millet flour. Almond flour can be used also but will change the texture a bit, making the muffins a bit denser.
In terms of milk substitutions, dairy milk can be used as a substitute. It will provide a slightly different flavor profile compared to nut or plant-based milks but will still work well in the recipe, offering a rich and creamy base for the muffins. If you want to stick to plant-based milk, alternatives like almond milk, oat milk, or coconut milk can be used. Each milk brings its own flavor profile: Almond milk adds a nutty taste, oat milk offers sweetness and creaminess, while coconut milk provides richness and a tropical twist.
- 2 ½ cup rolled oats (or 2 cups oat flour)
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ cup + ⅓ cup coconut sugar, divided
- 1 cup lightly salted shelled pistachios, chopped, divided
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- 1 beaten egg
- 6 ounces vanilla yogurt
- ¾ cup pistachio milk
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons butter
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a muffin tin with paper liners or spray with cooking spray.
- To make the oat flour, add the oats to a food processor and blend until a fine flour forms.
- In a large bowl combine the oat flour with the baking powder, baking soda, ½ cup coconut sugar, and ½ cup chopped pistachios.
- In a medium bowl, combine the mashed banana, egg, yogurt, pistachio milk, and coconut oil.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients.
- Distribute the batter into the prepared muffin tin.
- To make the crumble, combine the all-purpose flour, cubed butter, and the remaining coconut sugar until it resembles coarse crumbs. (You may want to use your hands to thoroughly blend.)
- Stir in the remaining pistachios.
- Add the crumble to the tops of the batter in the muffin tin.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
- Serve the muffins.
|Calories per Serving
|292
|Total Fat
|15.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|25.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|18.3 g
|Sodium
|194.5 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g