Pistachio Muffins With Pistachio Crumble Recipe

Muffins offer the perfect balance of convenience and sweetness, making them an all-day go-to. Whether enjoyed as a quick breakfast on busy mornings, a satisfying snack during the day, or a sweet treat to cap off an evening, muffins always hit the spot. And when they're infused with the nutty goodness of pistachios and topped with a crunchy pistachio crumble, you know you're in for a real treat. Pistachios, one of the most popular types of nuts, are fun to crack open and snack on but in this recipe, we're opting for the convenience of using pre-shelled pistachios to make preparation a breeze.

These pistachio muffins are brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, and she tells us, "I'm a firm believer in the power of meal prep and having easy snacks ready to grab from the fridge whenever hunger strikes." Packed with wholesome ingredients like oats, pistachios, and yogurt, these muffins not only satisfy flavor-wise but also provide a nutritious boost to keep you fueled throughout the morning.