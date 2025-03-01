Revamp Traditional Tiramisu With Our Pistachio-Forward Recipe
Tiramisu is not going anywhere. This perennially popular Italian dessert has had a place at our tables for many, many years now, since its inception, and the dreamy, typically espresso-laden treat has just had an upgrade in the form of pistachio cream. If you haven't tried pistachio cream before, you are in for a treat. The sweet, nutty spread is somewhat akin to Nutella, if you removed the cocoa and switch out hazelnuts for pistachios, offering up creamy, rich, sweet goodness with a subtly nutty taste.
This decadent pistachio tiramisu recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is just what the name suggests. Coffee and booze-drenched ladyfinger biscuits are layered between a rich and creamy mascarpone cream, then chilled in the fridge for make-ahead pudding perfection. The pistachio cream is folded into the mascarpone to add a new layer of sophistication and flavor to this fabulous foolproof dessert option, adding a new twist on a firm favorite. Read on to find out how you can whip up this decadent pistachio tiramisu for an indulgent treat you won't forget.
Gather the ingredients for this decadent pistachio tiramisu recipe
To begin this decadent pistachio tiramisu recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will need black coffee, Marsala wine, eggs, sugar, mascarpone, pistachio cream, vanilla extract, ladyfinger biscuits, and pistachios for the topping.
Step 1: Line a cake pan
Line an 8x8-inch square cake pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Mix coffee and Marsala
Mix together the coffee and the Marsala wine. Set aside to cool.
Step 3: Whisk egg whites
In a clean bowl, whisk the egg whites on a high setting until stiff peaks form.
Step 4: Add sugar
As you continue to beat the eggs, slowly add ¼ cup granulated sugar until it has all combined. Set the egg white mixture aside.
Step 5: Beat egg yolks and sugar
In a clean bowl beat the egg yolks and remaining sugar together for a few minutes until lighter and doubled in volume.
Step 6: Add mascarpone and pistachio cream
Add the mascarpone, pistachio cream, and vanilla extract, and mix for 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 7: Fold in egg whites
Gently fold the egg white mixture into the mascarpone pistachio mixture.
Step 8: Dip ladyfingers in coffee mixture
To assemble the tiramisu, dip the ladyfingers into the coffee and Marsala mixture, and then place them in rows in the base of the prepared cake tin.
Step 9: Top with mascarpone
Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers.
Step 10: Add a layer of ladyfingers
Repeat the procedure, dipping the ladyfingers into the coffee mixture and then placing them on top of the mascarpone layer.
Step 11: Top with remaining mascarpone
Finish the tiramisu by spreading the second half of the mascarpone mixture over the top and smoothing it over.
Step 12: Grind pistachios
Place pistachios into a food processor and blend for 20 to 30 seconds, until finely ground.
Step 13: Top with pistachios
Sprinkle the ground pistachios on top of the tiramisu.
Step 14: Chill then serve
Cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.
Decadent Pistachio Tiramisu Recipe
This recipe puts a twist on classic tiramisu but incorporating nutty, decadent pistachio cream and crushed pistachios into the mix.
Ingredients
- 1 cup black coffee, cooled
- 1 ½ tablespoons Marsala wine
- 3 large eggs, separated
- ½ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 12 ounces mascarpone
- ¼ cup pistachio cream, plus extra to decorate
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 ounces ladyfinger biscuits
- ¼ cup pistachios, shelled
Directions
- Line an 8x8-inch square cake pan with parchment paper.
- Mix together the coffee and the Marsala wine. Set aside to cool.
- In a clean bowl, whisk the egg whites on a high setting until stiff peaks form.
- As you continue to beat the eggs, slowly add ¼ cup granulated sugar until it has all combined. Set the egg white mixture aside.
- In a clean bowl beat the egg yolks and remaining sugar together for a few minutes until lighter and doubled in volume.
- Add the mascarpone, pistachio cream, and vanilla extract, and mix for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Gently fold the egg white mixture into the mascarpone pistachio mixture.
- To assemble the tiramisu, dip the ladyfingers into the coffee and Marsala mixture, and then place them in rows in the base of the prepared cake tin.
- Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers.
- Repeat the procedure, dipping the ladyfingers into the coffee mixture and then placing them on top of the mascarpone layer.
- Finish the tiramisu by spreading the second half of the mascarpone mixture over the top and smoothing it over.
- Place pistachios into a food processor and blend for 20 to 30 seconds, until finely ground.
- Sprinkle the ground pistachios on top of the tiramisu.
- Cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|283
|Total Fat
|18.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|81.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|10.4 g
|Sodium
|273.2 mg
|Protein
|6.0 g
How can I change up this pistachio tiramisu recipe?
The addition of pistachios in this tiramisu recipe makes it a little different from classic Italian tiramisu, and there are plenty of other ways you can adapt this recipe according to your individual tastes and needs. While this recipe uses sweet Marsala wine with the coffee for dipping your ladyfingers, you can substitute this ingredient with different liqueurs or spirits according to your preferences. Frangelico or amaretto both add delicious nutty depth into the mix, Kahlua will further enhance the coffee flavor, Bailey's will give you plenty of sweetness, and rum adds a delicious subtle caramel and spice taste to the tiramisu. You can also omit the alcohol entirely or switch in some vanilla or almond extract in its place.
While it isn't considered traditional, adding whipped cream is something a lot of people enjoy when it comes to tiramisu, and can give richness as well as added stability to the mascarpone mixture. Cocoa powder is often used in tiramisu, and can be added to this pistachio version as well as the flavors pair wonderfully. Additionally, berries can be added to this tiramisu, either as a layer in the filling, or as decoration on top of the dessert.
How far in advance can you prepare tiramisu?
Tiramisu makes a great dessert option for dinner parties and gatherings because it is at its best when made ahead of time. Once you have assembled the whole thing, it needs plenty of time to chill in the fridge to become the delicious dessert we all know and love. Time in the fridge allows the mascarpone mixture to properly set, so that you have a sliceable creamy cake-like texture to your tiramisu rather than a sloppy mess. Secondly, giving the tiramisu time to settle will allow the ladyfinger biscuits to soften by absorbing the various liquids they have been exposed to during the assembly process. Finally, chilling your tiramisu for several hours will allow time for the flavors to mingle and deepen, giving you a richer flavored dessert to enjoy.
Due to these reasons, we recommend chilling your tiramisu for at least four hours, however, it can be made a day ahead, allowing the dessert plenty of time to slowly transform into its best form. This tiramisu can be kept in the fridge for up to four days, just make sure to keep it well covered while refrigerated.