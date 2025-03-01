Revamp Traditional Tiramisu With Our Pistachio-Forward Recipe

Tiramisu is not going anywhere. This perennially popular Italian dessert has had a place at our tables for many, many years now, since its inception, and the dreamy, typically espresso-laden treat has just had an upgrade in the form of pistachio cream. If you haven't tried pistachio cream before, you are in for a treat. The sweet, nutty spread is somewhat akin to Nutella, if you removed the cocoa and switch out hazelnuts for pistachios, offering up creamy, rich, sweet goodness with a subtly nutty taste.

This decadent pistachio tiramisu recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is just what the name suggests. Coffee and booze-drenched ladyfinger biscuits are layered between a rich and creamy mascarpone cream, then chilled in the fridge for make-ahead pudding perfection. The pistachio cream is folded into the mascarpone to add a new layer of sophistication and flavor to this fabulous foolproof dessert option, adding a new twist on a firm favorite. Read on to find out how you can whip up this decadent pistachio tiramisu for an indulgent treat you won't forget.