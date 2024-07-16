Here's How Long You Should Chill Tiramisu Before Serving

Tiramisu, with its coffee-soaked, spongey ladyfinger cookies delicately placed between tiers of sweet, creamy mascarpone filling and topped with a dusting of cocoa, is a dream dessert. But if you make any of these 12 tiramisu mistakes, this layered Italian treat could turn into a nightmare, particularly if it's not chilled long enough. The softer ingredients in the cake — the cheese, cream, and eggs — could become runny, and you might end up with more of a sweet soup than a firm, stacked tower. In order to avoid this, you should chill your tiramisu for at least six hours.

While letting your layered dessert sit in the fridge for this period of time allows the mascarpone filling to firm up and hold its shape, it has the opposite effect on the ladyfingers — they soften as they absorb the liquids they're immersed in, whether it's solely coffee or espresso, or you kicked it up a notch by mixing in a coffee-flavored liqueur, dark rum, or Marsala wine.

Another bonus to patiently waiting for your classic tiramisu to achieve perfection in the fridge is that the longer it sits, the more the flavors deepen. For example, the cocoa powder infuses itself into the cream. So, six hours will do the trick, but you can also let it chill for up to 24 hours before serving it, which helps the flavors develop even more. You can store tiramisu in the refrigerator for up to four days, just be sure to place it in an air-tight container or cover it with plastic wrap first.