Ooey-Gooey Viral Crookies (Croissants Meet Chocolate Chip Cookies) Recipe
It's no surprise that a fusion of croissants and chocolate chip cookies would go viral — what could be more indulgent and comforting? Flaky croissants paired with rich, gooey chocolate chip cookie dough make the ultimate duo. They're ideal for a sweet afternoon pick-me-up or even as a brunch option. Each bite delivers a delicious contrast of textures and flavors, making crookies irresistible for fans of these classic favorites.
As if they weren't decadent enough, recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse doctored some of the cookie dough used to fill the crookies to create a chocolate chip cookie crumble to top them off. "I added walnuts for a nutty crunch that amplifies the crisp texture of the crumble, and I finished the crookies off with a drizzle of melted dark chocolate," she says. "The textural contrast of the gooey cookie dough center and crispy crumble is offset by the flakiness of the buttery croissants, and it's just off the charts."
Gather the ingredients for ooey-gooey viral crookies
The best part of making crookies — besides their irresistibly decadent flavor — is just how simple they are to prepare. Rosenhouse chose mini croissants for a perfectly-sized treat, although you can use standard-sized options, if preferred, or chocolate croissants to take them to yet another level.
The homemade chocolate chip cookie dough starts by creaming unsalted butter, granulated sugar, and dark brown sugar. An egg binds the dough, while vanilla adds deep flavor. All-purpose flour, kosher salt, baking powder, and baking soda give the dough structure, lift, and flavor, and mini chocolate chips provide delicate little pops of chocolate throughout. A portion of the chips are melted with vegetable oil to drizzle over the tops of the warm crookies before serving. Walnuts in the crumble are optional, as is flaky sea salt for a crunchy, salty garnish and a dusting of confectioners' sugar.
Step 1: Prepare the croissants
Place the croissants on two parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving at least 1 inch of space between each. Set aside.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 3: Prepare the cookie dough
Prepare the cookie dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugars to combine.
Step 4: Add the egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.
Step 5: Add the dry ingredients
Add 1 ⅔ cups flour, the salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat just until no dry ingredients are visible.
Step 6: Add mini chocolate chips
Add ¾ cup mini chocolate chips and beat lightly to combine.
Step 7: Mix the crumble
Prepare the crumble: In a small bowl, use your fingertips to mix ½ cup of the prepared cookie dough with the remaining ¼ cup flour and the walnuts, if using, to form even crumbs. Set aside.
Step 8: Fill the croissants
Use a spoon to spread about 2 tablespoons of the remaining cookie dough into the center of each croissant.
Step 9: Top with more cookie dough
Spread the remaining cookie dough over the top of each to act as glue for the crumble.
Step 10: Press on the crumble
Top the croissants evenly with crumble, pressing to adhere.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until the tops are golden brown.
Step 12: Melt chocolate
Melt the remaining ¼ cup chocolate chips with the vegetable oil in a microwave or double boiler.
Step 13: Drizzle
Drizzle the melted chocolate over the baked crookies.
Step 14: Serve
Serve immediately, dusted with confectioners' sugar and sprinkled with flaky sea salt, if desired.
- 10 mini croissants, halved horizontally
- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- 1 ⅔ cups + ¼ cup all-purpose flour, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips, divided
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- ¼ cup crushed walnuts
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
- Confectioners' sugar, for dusting
What does a crookie taste like?
Imagine a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie with its gooey, soft center and puddles of warm, melty chocolate. Now, imagine that the cookie is all wrapped up in a flaky croissant shell. Sounds pretty incredible, right? It's easy to see why crookies — a fusion of chocolate chip cookies and croissants — have become so popular worldwide.
This crookie recipe takes things up a notch by incorporating the richness of toasty walnuts, the crunch of a chocolate chip cookie crumble topping, and a drizzle of melted chocolate. Flecks of flaky sea salt add a final touch, balancing the sweetness of the cookie dough and enhancing the chocolatey flavor. Buttery, sweet, salty, chocolatey, and nutty, these crookies are everything you want them to be and more. The croissant shell provides a light, crispy contrast to the gooey interior, making each bite a perfect blend of textures and flavors.
Who invented the crookie?
If you were wondering who to thank for this ingenious invention, it's baker Stéphane Louvard. He created the crookie in October 2022 while preparing croissants at his French bakery. He was inspired to combine the pastry with the chocolate chip cookie dough that his team was prepping near him. Later, his son Nicolas came up with the name.
What began as a fun treat to make during long shifts slowly gained a bit of traction, but it wasn't until a TikTok video from @leguideultime showcased the pastries that their popularity truly skyrocketed. A wave of similar content followed, fueling the growing demand for crookies.
Since then, their popularity has exploded. The bakery can sell thousands per day, and the treats are enjoyed in bakeries across France and around the world. They have also inspired countless recreations on social media and blogs, cementing their status as a culinary sensation.