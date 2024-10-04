Ooey-Gooey Viral Crookies (Croissants Meet Chocolate Chip Cookies) Recipe

It's no surprise that a fusion of croissants and chocolate chip cookies would go viral — what could be more indulgent and comforting? Flaky croissants paired with rich, gooey chocolate chip cookie dough make the ultimate duo. They're ideal for a sweet afternoon pick-me-up or even as a brunch option. Each bite delivers a delicious contrast of textures and flavors, making crookies irresistible for fans of these classic favorites.

As if they weren't decadent enough, recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse doctored some of the cookie dough used to fill the crookies to create a chocolate chip cookie crumble to top them off. "I added walnuts for a nutty crunch that amplifies the crisp texture of the crumble, and I finished the crookies off with a drizzle of melted dark chocolate," she says. "The textural contrast of the gooey cookie dough center and crispy crumble is offset by the flakiness of the buttery croissants, and it's just off the charts."