3-Ingredient Spicy Plantain Chips Recipe

Give your snack routine a new life with our crunchy and flavorful 3-ingredient plantain chips. Rather than reaching out for that bag of Doritos, try making your own crispy and spicy chips from this wonderful starchy fruit.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, plantain chips are a popular snack across Latin America, the Caribbean, and even parts of Africa. In this recipe, the cousin of the banana offers a slightly sweeter, piquant alternative to potato chips that packs a satisfying crunch and soaks up all the flavor of its paprika and cayenne seasoning.

The best part of this recipe is how easy it is to put together. With minimal ingredients — green plantains, neutral frying oil, and a simple spice blend of paprika, cayenne, and salt — the success of this recipe comes down to how thinly you slice your unripe, firm green plantains. We love using a mandoline slicer for this, but you can also use the slicing attachment on your food processor. These homemade chips are perfect for game night, movie night, or a party where you're looking to serve something with a touch of panache.