Our Onion Rings Chips Recipe Is The Low-Carb Snack You're Craving
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are looking to liven and lighten up your snack game, then look no further than these low-carb onion ring chips. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye comes a potato-free recipe for the crunchiest, most mouthwatering chips on the block. If you are looking for a lighter chip-style recipe but don't have the patience to make vegetable crisps from scratch, these onion rings chips can be ready for munching in under 30 minutes. Thin slices of onion are layered on top of a bed of grated Parmesan cheese and sprinkled with garlic and black pepper before being baked in the oven until golden brown. The onions become sweet and caramelized, while the Parmesan adds a salty, cheesy crust that becomes wonderfully crisp once cooled.
These onion rings chips make a great snack option whether you are following a low-carb diet and looking for something to keep you going from lunch until dinner time, or if you simply want to mix things up and add some new snack options to your day. Read on to find out how easy it is to rustle up this savory, low-carb recipe yourself, but be warned: this is a snack you will want to keep all to yourself.
Gather the ingredients for this low-carb onion ring chips recipe
To begin this low-carb onion ring chips recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will only need a few things. You will want onions, grated Parmesan, olive oil, garlic powder, and black pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Slice the onion
Peel and slice the onions thinly.
Step 3: Prepare a baking sheet
Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 4: Sprinkle the Parmesan
Sprinkle the grated Parmesan over the baking sheet.
Step 5: Top with onions
Place the sliced onions on top of the Parmesan.
Step 6: Brush the onions with oil
Brush the olive oil over the top of the onions.
Step 7: Season with garlic and black pepper
Sprinkle the garlic power over the onions and season well with black pepper.
Step 8: Bake the chips
Place in the oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese is golden.
Step 9: Leave to cool
Let the cheese cool and harden for 10 minutes.
Step 10: Slice and serve the onion chips
Break or slice apart and then serve.
What can I serve with this onion rings chips?
Low-Carb Onion Ring Chips Recipe
In our quick and easy low-carb onion rings chips recipe, the onions become sweet and caramelized and the Parmesan adds a salty, crispy crust.
Ingredients
- 2 medium onions
- 7 ounces Parmesan, coarsely grated
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Peel and slice the onions thinly.
- Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Sprinkle the grated Parmesan over the baking sheet.
- Place the sliced onions on top of the Parmesan.
- Brush the olive oil over the top of the onions.
- Sprinkle the garlic power over the onions and season well with black pepper.
- Place in the oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese is golden.
- Let the cheese cool and harden for 10 minutes.
- Break or slice apart and then serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|248
|Total Fat
|15.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|33.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|588.0 mg
|Protein
|18.4 g
How can this onion rings chips recipe be adapted?
This onion rings chips recipe is relatively simple, but it relies on the two main ingredients to make it work: onion and cheese. While this may not seem to offer much opportunity for switching things up, there are several ways you can add your own spin to these crunchy allium chips. Instead of simply using Parmesan for this recipe, you can mix the Parmesan with a variety of different cheeses to produce different flavors. We recommend adding cheeses like cheddar and Gruyère, which will reliably brown and crisp up when baked in the oven alongside the Parmesan.
Another simple way to adapt this onion rings chips recipe is by switching up the toppings. You can add some different spices and herbs according to your preferences; paprika or mixed Italian herbs make great additions to these chips. However, feel free to think a little bigger if you want, and imagine these chips a little like an ultra-thin pizza base. If you like a little heat, why not sprinkle over some chili flakes or even some slices of jalapeño? Alternatively, you can add some pepperoni slices or crumble over some crispy bacon to add a meaty twist to these chips. The important thing to remember is that whatever you choose to add to your onion rings chips, make sure not to add too much moisture, or else the cheese won't transform into the beautiful crisp base you need to make these onion rings chips a winner.
Can this onion rings chips recipe be made in advance?
This onion rings chips recipe is a great little number to keep under your belt for those days when you are craving something to snack on that is both savory and mouthwatering. While it can be great to plan ahead when it comes to meal prep, and it is something we heartily recommend for certain dishes, these onion rings chips are not a recipe that can be made in advance. Once baked and freshly cooled from the oven, the Parmesan layer is delightfully crisp and crunchy; however, if you leave these onion rings chips out for too long, or attempt to store them in the fridge, moisture will cause the chips to become limp and soggy, making them less than desirable. While it is possible to reheat the chips in the oven to get a little of the crisp back, it isn't possible to fully restore them to their former glory.
So, if you know that you plan to rustle up this recipe in the coming week, stick with keeping the onions whole and the Parmesan in the fridge until you feel the urge strike. After all, it only takes 35 minutes from start to finish to assemble and bake these onion rings chips, and you'll get to enjoy them at their very best.