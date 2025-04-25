Our Onion Rings Chips Recipe Is The Low-Carb Snack You're Craving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking to liven and lighten up your snack game, then look no further than these low-carb onion ring chips. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye comes a potato-free recipe for the crunchiest, most mouthwatering chips on the block. If you are looking for a lighter chip-style recipe but don't have the patience to make vegetable crisps from scratch, these onion rings chips can be ready for munching in under 30 minutes. Thin slices of onion are layered on top of a bed of grated Parmesan cheese and sprinkled with garlic and black pepper before being baked in the oven until golden brown. The onions become sweet and caramelized, while the Parmesan adds a salty, cheesy crust that becomes wonderfully crisp once cooled.

These onion rings chips make a great snack option whether you are following a low-carb diet and looking for something to keep you going from lunch until dinner time, or if you simply want to mix things up and add some new snack options to your day. Read on to find out how easy it is to rustle up this savory, low-carb recipe yourself, but be warned: this is a snack you will want to keep all to yourself.