You Only Need One Extra Ingredient To Turn Onions Into Shatteringly Crisp Chips
Making chips from scratch requires a significant amount of time and energy, especially if the goal is to yield crackling and crisp results. But, what if we told you that preparing a batch of crunchy chips could take mere minutes if you swapped a spud for an allium? A riff on vegetable chips, onion chips promise both crunch and efficiency. The only other component necessary to turn them shatteringly crisp is a handful of cheese.
According to a TikTok video shared by Stella Drivas, crafting crunchier chips is simply a matter of introducing loads of grated parmesan to sliced onion. Working to keep the disks intact, shards of parmesan form a crusty coating under and around each slice as the cheese oozes and melts in the oven. Yet, while the ingredient definitely gives chips a satisfying and audible crispness, it also improves flavor by imparting savory and salty nuances that render the oh-so-crisp chips irresistible.
@hungryhappens
2 Ingredient Onion Ring Chips 🧅 full recipe is on my site: HungryHappens.Net #lowcarb
It is worth noting, however, that a generous amount of parmesan isn't the singular secret for textural success. Achieving crunch also depends on prepping the allium correctly. To ensure that onions become caramelized-yet-crusty when baked, slicing onions super thin with a mandoline is a must. Likewise, spacing the slender disks evenly onto a cheese-laden tray will also ensure a crisper bite. Of course, letting the cheesy onion chips cool completely post-bake can guarantee a perfectly crumbly texture, too.
How to tailor cheesy onion chips to taste
From punchy purple onions to honeyed Vidalias or sharp Spanish onions, any variety of allium can be used as a base for cheesy onion chips. In fact, even shallots or pearl onions will work. Additionally, there's no need to stick to parmesan. Although we recommend using a firm and low-moisture cheese, there's room to experiment (or even mix and match) with parmesan-esque dupes like Asiago, Manchego, or aged Jack.
Given that the right combination of onion and cheese will produce a mouth-watering result, you can stop there. However, there's an opportunity to build flavor further. For example, brining onion slices before baking can give the chips unexpected depth. Otherwise, a simple dusting of seasoning can do the trick. After layering the disks over the cheese, whisk together oil and spices — garlic powder, cayenne, dried oregano, or blends like za'atar all work — and brush the mixture over top. To instead boost texture, try sprinkling toasted breadcrumbs onto the onions.
The resulting cheesy chips can be served as is. We aren't against dipping the sweetly savory chips into a sauce, either. Anything from creamy ranch to fresh green goddess or zesty blue cheese dressing will complement and contrast the savory snack. You can even layer the chips into BLTs and burgers or use them as a garnish for soups and salads. Regardless of how you enjoy them, cheesy onion chips are guaranteed to please the palate and leave you wanting more.