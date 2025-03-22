You Only Need One Extra Ingredient To Turn Onions Into Shatteringly Crisp Chips

Making chips from scratch requires a significant amount of time and energy, especially if the goal is to yield crackling and crisp results. But, what if we told you that preparing a batch of crunchy chips could take mere minutes if you swapped a spud for an allium? A riff on vegetable chips, onion chips promise both crunch and efficiency. The only other component necessary to turn them shatteringly crisp is a handful of cheese.

According to a TikTok video shared by Stella Drivas, crafting crunchier chips is simply a matter of introducing loads of grated parmesan to sliced onion. Working to keep the disks intact, shards of parmesan form a crusty coating under and around each slice as the cheese oozes and melts in the oven. Yet, while the ingredient definitely gives chips a satisfying and audible crispness, it also improves flavor by imparting savory and salty nuances that render the oh-so-crisp chips irresistible.

It is worth noting, however, that a generous amount of parmesan isn't the singular secret for textural success. Achieving crunch also depends on prepping the allium correctly. To ensure that onions become caramelized-yet-crusty when baked, slicing onions super thin with a mandoline is a must. Likewise, spacing the slender disks evenly onto a cheese-laden tray will also ensure a crisper bite. Of course, letting the cheesy onion chips cool completely post-bake can guarantee a perfectly crumbly texture, too.