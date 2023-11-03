Vegan Seven-Layer Dip Recipe
If you like to entertain and you like getting "oohs and aahs," then you've probably made a seven-layer dip at some point in your years of entertaining. To call it a crowd pleaser might just be an understatement — it's always a win, and it's a creation you can be proud of. This popular appetizer feeds a crowd, and there are several modifications you can make to call it your own. This vegan seven-layer dip makes use of some easy swaps to keep the layers plant-based without any sacrifice in taste.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "For the most part, making this recipe vegan is easy. You have the choice to either buy dairy-free cheese and dairy-free sour cream or go for the homemade versions of these as I have made here. Either way, the combination of the layers is fabulous — if you don't tell anyone it's vegan, they'll never know."
Gather the ingredients for this vegan seven-layer dip
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some silken tofu, avocados, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic, tomato, and scallions. "There are many versions of tofu, but silken is important here because we are trying to imitate the consistency of sour cream," Hahn says. Then, head to the dry goods area and grab some raw cashews, salsa, vegan refried beans, and olives. You'll need corn, and you can use canned or frozen. Check your condiment and spice cabinet for lime juice, red wine vinegar, nutritional yeast, garlic granules, salt, chili powder, and cumin.
Step 1: Soak the cashews
Pour ¾ cup hot water over the cashews and let sit for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Add sour cream ingredients to blender
Add the tofu, 1 tablespoon lime juice, vinegar, ½ teaspoon garlic granules, and ½ teaspoon salt to a blender.
Step 3: Blend the ingredients
Blend until smooth, then place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Mash the avocado
Mash the avocado in a medium bowl.
Step 5: Make the guacamole
Add the remaining lime juice, red onion, jalapeño, ¼ cup cilantro, garlic granules, and ½ teaspoon salt to the bowl with the mashed avocado.
Step 6: Add queso ingredients to blender
Add the cashews and their soaking water to a blender with the minced garlic, nutritional yeast, 1 tablespoon salsa, remaining salt, chili powder, and cumin.
Step 7: Blend the queso
Blend until smooth.
Step 8: Make the corn mixture
In a medium bowl, mix the corn, black olives, and tomato.
Step 9: Warm up the beans
Add the beans to a pot with ¼ cup water and warm up on low heat for 5 minutes to soften up.
Step 10: Add the beans to the glass bowl
Add the beans to the bottom of a trifle bowl.
Step 11: Add the guacamole
Add a layer of guacamole on top of the beans.
Step 12: Add the queso
Top the guacamole with a layer of cashew queso.
Step 13: Add the salsa
Add a layer of salsa.
Step 14: Add the corn mixture
Now add the corn, olive, and tomato mixture.
Step 15: Add the tofu sour cream
Top with tofu sour cream.
Step 16: Add green garnish
Garnish with the remaining cilantro and chopped scallions.
Step 17: Serve the dip
The vegan seven-layer dip is ready to serve.
How can I customize the vegan seven-layer dip?
There are many ways to customize this seven-layer dip. Starting with the base layer, you can use plain refried beans or one of the already-seasoned varieties. "Some brands of refried beans are not vegan, so it's important to check the ingredient label," Hahn says. You can even opt to make homemade refried beans.
For the guacamole layer, you can alter the spiciness by omitting the jalapeño or adding more. In fact, you can modify any of the ingredients or just go with mashed avocado for the simplest route. For the cheese and sour cream layer, save some time by buying store-bought versions of dairy-free cheese and sour cream. "I've used a creamy, homemade queso dip in this recipe, but shredded cheese works well, also, and there are many dairy-free shredded cheeses available," Hahn says.
For the salsa layer, you can use a chunky or thin style, or make a fresh batch of fire-roasted salsa. If you prefer a salsa verde, that is a nice option, too.
What pairs well with the vegan seven-layer dip?
The classic pairing for this seven-layer dip is tortilla chips. You can use plain, lime-flavored, salted, unsalted, blue corn, or even make your own chili lime tortilla chips. If you want to offer some variety, you can also serve pita chips or pita bread.
If you're looking for other appetizers to add to the mix, there are several Mexican-inspired dishes that will complement the seven-layer dip. A vegan ceviche made with hearts of palm, avocado, and red onion can add a refreshing contrast to the rich dip. Serve small vegan quesadillas filled with plant-based cheese and veggies alongside the dip for a heartier option. Offer extra bowls of different salsas or hot sauces to cater to varying levels of spiciness and flavor preferences.
To cool down the spiciness, a big fruit salad or fruit tray with apples, pears, melon, and berries can provide a sweet contrast to the dip. Another sweet option is a platter of churros that can be served with various dipping sauces, such as chocolate and caramel.
