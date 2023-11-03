Vegan Seven-Layer Dip Recipe

If you like to entertain and you like getting "oohs and aahs," then you've probably made a seven-layer dip at some point in your years of entertaining. To call it a crowd pleaser might just be an understatement — it's always a win, and it's a creation you can be proud of. This popular appetizer feeds a crowd, and there are several modifications you can make to call it your own. This vegan seven-layer dip makes use of some easy swaps to keep the layers plant-based without any sacrifice in taste.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "For the most part, making this recipe vegan is easy. You have the choice to either buy dairy-free cheese and dairy-free sour cream or go for the homemade versions of these as I have made here. Either way, the combination of the layers is fabulous — if you don't tell anyone it's vegan, they'll never know."