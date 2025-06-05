This Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Is Surprisingly Zesty

Sweet potatoes, the humble root vegetable loaded with vitamins, are more versatile than you might think. Although we may be most familiar with them in their important role in the cozy casserole and super-sweet spiced holiday side dish category, their uses go far beyond that. With very little effort, sweet potatoes can be transformed into a crunchy snack for movie night, happy hour, or after-school munching. Our chips are tossed in a small amount of avocado oil and then seasoned with the perfect blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, and cumin, and given a touch of heat from the chili powder. The earthy, smoky, spicy sweetness of the sweet potatoes and the seasonings comes alive with the addition of fresh lime zest, which adds a bright, tart citrus zing that takes these crispy chips to the next level. We serve our chips with a quick and simple tangy mayo, maple, and lime dip that makes every bite feel indulgent.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about this recipe is that I can control the ingredients. I'm using high-quality avocado oil along with lime and spices for this wholesome snack, and avoiding additives and preservatives found in store-bought chips." You won't believe how easily you can create a crispy chip that is full of smoky, zesty flavors.