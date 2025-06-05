This Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Is Surprisingly Zesty
Sweet potatoes, the humble root vegetable loaded with vitamins, are more versatile than you might think. Although we may be most familiar with them in their important role in the cozy casserole and super-sweet spiced holiday side dish category, their uses go far beyond that. With very little effort, sweet potatoes can be transformed into a crunchy snack for movie night, happy hour, or after-school munching. Our chips are tossed in a small amount of avocado oil and then seasoned with the perfect blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, and cumin, and given a touch of heat from the chili powder. The earthy, smoky, spicy sweetness of the sweet potatoes and the seasonings comes alive with the addition of fresh lime zest, which adds a bright, tart citrus zing that takes these crispy chips to the next level. We serve our chips with a quick and simple tangy mayo, maple, and lime dip that makes every bite feel indulgent.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about this recipe is that I can control the ingredients. I'm using high-quality avocado oil along with lime and spices for this wholesome snack, and avoiding additives and preservatives found in store-bought chips." You won't believe how easily you can create a crispy chip that is full of smoky, zesty flavors.
Gather the ingredients for chili lime sweet potato chips
To make this recipe, start by picking up the sweet potatoes. There are many varieties of sweet potatoes and yams and most of them will work for this recipe. You'll just want to avoid Japanese sweet potatoes, which are white inside and much drier, and purple sweet potatoes, which are very dense and wont crisp up well. While you're in the produce aisle, grab some fresh limes and garlic. Then select some regular or vegan mayonnaise and maple syrup. A lot of spices go into this recipe, so check your spice cabinet for smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Lastly, you'll need avocado oil, or you can substitute olive oil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 300 F
Step 2: Line 2 baking sheets
Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Zest the limes
Zest the limes.
Step 4: Cut the sweet potato ends
Cut off the ends and narrow tips of the sweet potatoes so you have a larger chip size.
Step 5: Slice the sweet potatoes
Slice the sweet potatoes very thinly (⅛ inch or thinner). Use a mandoline if you have one.
Step 6: Pat them dry
Pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
Step 7: Toss with oil
Put the slices in a large bowl with the oil and toss them well with your hands to coat the slices.
Step 8: Add the zest and spices
Now add the zest of one lime, the smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Toss to coat evenly.
Step 9: Arrange the slices on baking sheets
Arrange the sweet potato slices in a single layer on the prepared sheets. If you run out of space on two baking sheets, repeat the process when the first two sheet pans of chips are done.
Step 10: Bake the chips
Bake for 20 minutes, flip the chips, then bake another 8 minutes, checking often toward the end. Remove when golden and crisp
Step 11: Make the sauce
While the chips are baking make the sauce by combining the mayonnaise, garlic, juice of ½ lime, remaining zest, maple syrup, and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 12: Cool the chips
When the chips are done, cool on the sheet pan for 15 minutes.
Step 13: Add lime juice to chips
Squeeze lime juice over the chips and sprinkle with lime zest and salt if desired.
Step 14: Serve with sauce
Serve with sauce.
What can I serve these sweet potato chips with?
Chili Lime Sweet Potato Chips Recipe
The smoky, spicy sweetness of our sweet potato chips recipe comes alive with the bright, citrus zing of fresh lime zest in the chips and in a simple tangy dip.
Ingredients
- 2 limes, zest and juice divided + extra zest for garnish
- 2 small sweet potatoes
- 1½ tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon + pinch sea salt, divided
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 clove garlic, finely grated or mashed
- ½ teaspoon maple syrup
Directions
- Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Zest the limes.
- Cut off the ends and narrow tips of the sweet potatoes so you have a larger chip size.
- Slice the sweet potatoes very thinly (⅛ inch or thinner). Use a mandoline if you have one.
- Pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
- Put the slices in a large bowl with the oil and toss them well with your hands to coat the slices.
- Now add the zest of one lime, the smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Toss to coat evenly.
- Arrange the sweet potato slices in a single layer on the prepared sheets. If you run out of space on two baking sheets, repeat the process when the first two sheet pans of chips are done.
- Bake for 20 minutes, flip the chips, then bake another 8 minutes, checking often toward the end. Remove when golden and crisp
- While the chips are baking make the sauce by combining the mayonnaise, garlic, juice of ½ lime, remaining zest, maple syrup, and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- When the chips are done, cool on the sheet pan for 15 minutes.
- Squeeze lime juice over the chips and sprinkle with lime zest and salt if desired.
- Serve with sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|203
|Total Fat
|18.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|7.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|184.8 mg
|Protein
|0.8 g
What are some other seasoning options for the sweet potato chips?
Once you make these sweet potato chips, you might want to keep making them with different seasoning options. For a spicier and more savory option, lean into the smoky BBQ flavor by adding ½ teaspoon of liquid smoke to the bowl when you toss the slices with oil. You can also increase the amount of smoked paprika in the recipe, and instead of the mayonnaise sauce, use BBQ sauce as the dip. For a different flair, try using Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, and chipotle powder. For a zestier taste, swap out the lime juice for lemon juice and use Za'atar spice blend. Along those lines, go for a simpler lemon herb combination with lemon, dried rosemary, sea salt, and dried thyme.
You can even go the sweet route with these sweet potato chips. Toss in a tablespoon of maple syrup when you add the oil, and add brown sugar and cinnamon instead of the savory spices. Or, for the fall season, use pumpkin pie spice, or make your own by adding cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves to the mix. For a vegan cheddar vibe, add nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt.
What are tips to ensuring the sweet potato chips come out perfectly?
We have a few tips to ensure your sweet potato chips come out crispy and golden. Slice the chips very thin for the best results. Set your mandoline to ⅛-inch or use a very sharp knife to make thin slices. Make sure all of the chips are the same size so they cook evenly and at the same pace. To avoid steaming the chips, which will make them mushy, be sure not to skip the drying step. Sweet potatoes tend to be very damp after you slice them, and you'll need to remove the excess moisture for the crispiest result. Also, pay attention to the amount of oil you use to fry the chips — too little and they won't get browned, but if you use too much, you will end up with soggy chips.
Make sure to line your pan with parchment paper, not aluminum foil. Parchment paper will help the chips get crispy, and foil can lead to sticking and uneven cooking. When you first take the chips out of the oven, you may be wondering why they aren't fully crispy, but the crispiness happens as the chips cool, so make sure to allow time to let them cool for 15 minutes on the sheet pan before you serve them.