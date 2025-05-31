The 5 Best Mandoline Slicers In 2025, According To Online Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking at the mounting pile of scrubbed potatoes, you firmly plop your kitchen knife back into your drawer. Instead? Out comes the mandoline slicer. Don't even get us started on why you need a mandoline slicer; this flattened, grater-like contraption enables super-speed slicing and is vital in the kitchen. Yes, there are types of knife cuts that everyone should know, but ultimately, who has the time (or motivation) to uniformly slither carrot slices on a Wednesday night? Besides, cut quality matters; mismatched sizes risk uneven cooking, which can lead to a mix of under-finished and burned chunks. Nobody wants inconsistent veggies.

It's not just a one-size-fits-all approach, though: Not every mandoline is made equally. The slicers have a surprisingly saturated market, and different budgets unlock advanced features — whether that's self-standing mechanisms or interchangeable shredding plates. It's difficult to decipher what's actually necessary versus a fad, and there's always an underlying question of quality. How easily do the blades adjust? Is there a form of finger protection? How sharp are the blades? Let's make things easier: Here are the five best mandoline slicers available in 2025, according to online reviews.