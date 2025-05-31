The 5 Best Mandoline Slicers In 2025, According To Online Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Looking at the mounting pile of scrubbed potatoes, you firmly plop your kitchen knife back into your drawer. Instead? Out comes the mandoline slicer. Don't even get us started on why you need a mandoline slicer; this flattened, grater-like contraption enables super-speed slicing and is vital in the kitchen. Yes, there are types of knife cuts that everyone should know, but ultimately, who has the time (or motivation) to uniformly slither carrot slices on a Wednesday night? Besides, cut quality matters; mismatched sizes risk uneven cooking, which can lead to a mix of under-finished and burned chunks. Nobody wants inconsistent veggies.
It's not just a one-size-fits-all approach, though: Not every mandoline is made equally. The slicers have a surprisingly saturated market, and different budgets unlock advanced features — whether that's self-standing mechanisms or interchangeable shredding plates. It's difficult to decipher what's actually necessary versus a fad, and there's always an underlying question of quality. How easily do the blades adjust? Is there a form of finger protection? How sharp are the blades? Let's make things easier: Here are the five best mandoline slicers available in 2025, according to online reviews.
Gramercy Adjustable Mandoline Slicer
As of May 2025, the Gramercy Adjustable Mandoline Slicer is on a limited-time deal on Amazon at $37.96, down from $67.99. This professional standard slicer is extremely adjustable, with slicing, dicing, and julienne settings controlled by a dial. It's dishwasher-safe but comes with a special brush, and, while comparably expensive, has amassed 4.3 stars across more than 12,000 reviews.
Interestingly, the Gramercy slicer has another bonus: It comes with gloves. It's common advice to not use a mandoline without this extra safety tool. If you're familiar with mandoline slicer parts, you'll understand why. Those razor-sharp blades can cause horrific accidents, so the cut-resistant glove inclusion is a nice touch.
Once For All Safe Mandoline Slicer
The Once For All Safe Mandoline Slicer currently sits at $38 on Amazon, with an impressive 4.4-star rating across 15,000 reviews. The biggest draw of this product is its press handle, which negates the risk of blades (and the necessity of glove use). "When you're as clumsy as me, kitchens aren't just cooking spaces — they're potential crime scenes," joked one Amazon reviewer.
Adjustability is good. Switch between julienne, strip, slice, and cube cuts through clip-like buttons, while a dial controls thicknesses from 0.1 millimeter to 8 millimeters. Cleaning is slightly faffy; that plastic guarding protects fingers, but makes removing stray veggie chunks a challenge. Overall, though? This slicer is a safer choice for the kitchen.
OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer
At just $18.95 on Amazon, the OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer shows that great results don't necessitate maximum spending. With over 18,000 glowing reviews, it has 4.5 stars in total. This OXO slicer has three adjustable thicknesses: 1 millimeter, 2.5 millimeters, and 4 millimeters. Dishwasher-safe and fitted with non-slip handles, it's a basic but reliable model. The only slight drawback? This slicer is handheld rather than self-standing. However, it does hook nicely over bowls or cutting boards.
Mueller Vegetable Chopper Mandoline Slicer
The Mueller Vegetable Chopper Mandoline Slicer is where ratings really start creeping up. This 4.6-star product has over 24,000 reviews and is currently listed at $23.99 on Amazon (a 27% discount off its usual $32.99). The dishwasher-safe product consists of a bladed lid over a plastic container, which efficiently collects cut veggies. Figuring out the absolute best uses for your mandoline slicer would be good fun with this product. It's compact and versatile, with nine blades in total — including a grape cutter.
Fullstar Mandoline Slicer
The Fullstar Mandoline Slicer has amassed 4.5 stars over a staggering 36,000 reviews on Amazon. Versatility is good with julienne, spiral, ribbon, and grater cuts, plus two separate thicknesses of 2 millimeters and 5 millimeters. Like the Mueller, the Fullstar slicer sits on top of a non-toxic and BPA-free plastic container for efficient cutting collection. Safety-wise, it throws in a protective finger guard and a cut-resistant glove. It's currently on a limited-time deal of $23.99, slightly reduced from $26.99, and is one of the most popular mandoline slicers online.