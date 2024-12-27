Don't Use A Mandoline Without One Extra Safety Tool

Ah, the mandoline. With its speedy slicing and razor sharp blades, it can be a source of delight or dread. And one small accessory can be the deciding factor.

If you've ever used a mandoline, you may have marvelled at how easy it is to cut fruits and vegetables. You simply hold it one hand and run a piece of produce up and down its surface, transforming the food into neat, uniform slices. By adjusting the blade, you can make your cuts almost paper-thin, and some types can also julienne or crinkle-cut your produce. But get too close to that blade, and it can slice right through your skin, requiring stitches or re-attaching fingertips. In fact, an estimated 25,000 people go to the emergency room to treat an injury caused by slicers or choppers in a year, according to data from National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) analyzed by Porch.com.

That doesn't have to be you. The best protection is to buy a cut-resistant glove, like this No-Cry lightweight protective pair. The idea is to use them every time you slice. Soft and flexible, with a glove for each hand, so that they're suitable for right- or left-handed choppers, they are even machine washable after use. Best of all, they protect your precious digits so you can spend your time in the kitchen or at the table, not the hospital.