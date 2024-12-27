Don't Use A Mandoline Without One Extra Safety Tool
Ah, the mandoline. With its speedy slicing and razor sharp blades, it can be a source of delight or dread. And one small accessory can be the deciding factor.
If you've ever used a mandoline, you may have marvelled at how easy it is to cut fruits and vegetables. You simply hold it one hand and run a piece of produce up and down its surface, transforming the food into neat, uniform slices. By adjusting the blade, you can make your cuts almost paper-thin, and some types can also julienne or crinkle-cut your produce. But get too close to that blade, and it can slice right through your skin, requiring stitches or re-attaching fingertips. In fact, an estimated 25,000 people go to the emergency room to treat an injury caused by slicers or choppers in a year, according to data from National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) analyzed by Porch.com.
That doesn't have to be you. The best protection is to buy a cut-resistant glove, like this No-Cry lightweight protective pair. The idea is to use them every time you slice. Soft and flexible, with a glove for each hand, so that they're suitable for right- or left-handed choppers, they are even machine washable after use. Best of all, they protect your precious digits so you can spend your time in the kitchen or at the table, not the hospital.
Safety first, slicing second
The safety glove is a must-have. But just like there's a right way to hold your chef's knife, there are other tips to keep yourself safe while using a mandoline. First, take note of all of the parts that came with it. In addition to the slicing surface, there should be a guard or holder that fits between your hand and the fruit or vegetable. Make sure to use it! As the slicer eats away at the food, the veggie may wear down to a nubbin that's difficult to keep on the holder. If you must get every last bit, wear the glove to hold the food. Otherwise, simply toss the last part of the ingredient in the compost.
Another tip is to go slowly and be mindful. This is always a good idea with sharp tools since it's safer and gives you more control. Finally, if the blade gets dull, you can send it out for sharpening or throw it out and buy a new one. To be extra safe, wrap the whole unit in rags or thick paper before disposing of it. In the end, there's no need to be afraid of this device if you take the right precautions. Just treat it with respect, wear a safety glove, and have fun discovering all the amazing ways to put your mandoline to use.