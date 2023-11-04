11 Types Of Knife Cuts Everyone Should Know

Not all knife cuts are created equal, and not every style of chopping vegetables works for every meal preparation. Choosing the correct method of cutting your vegetable is more important than you may think. The size and thickness of your veggies impact their cooking time and the overall texture of your meal. Uneven sizes of cuts mean that some of your food will be undercooked, while others are mushy. A chiffonade slice will wilt and become gummy if put into a slow cooker while a chunky rough chop will look messy in a salad. There are many different styles of knife cuts, and we're here to break them all down for you and explain how they can be used most effectively.

The most important first step in getting the perfect cut on your vegetables is to have the proper, sharpened knife. A chef's knife, either eight or 10 inches, is the best tool you can use in the kitchen. Make sure you keep your knives sharp to ensure your own safety and the best knife cuts. With that in mind, here are the types of knife cuts worth knowing.