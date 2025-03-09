The Ultimate Vegan Smash Burgers Recipe

The joy of biting into a juicy burger with crispy edges and all the classic burger toppings doesn't need to be a thing of the past if you follow a vegan lifestyle. Vegan smash burgers are going to change the way you think about plant-based eating. Black beans and lentils make up the base of the burger along with a host of other flavorful ingredients to build bold flavor and a texture that rivals the real thing. The trick to pulling off a patty with caramelized edges and a satisfying texture is to form a ball with the smash burger mixture and use a flat lid or metal spatula to press it down firmly in a hot cast iron skillet or griddle. Of course, we're pairing the patty with a restaurant-quality creamy sauce that sits on a toasted bun with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and tangy pickles to make each bite as satisfying and flavorful as a regular burger.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Homemade veggie burgers can sometimes be soft on the inside, and this method of cooking the burgers results in a far superior texture. This might become your new favorite veggie burger recipe."