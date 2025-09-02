Crispy Twice-Fried Plantains Don't Require A Boiling Pot Of Oil To Make

Roasting tostones is pretty simple, but bear in mind a few tips to ensure success. You'll want to use a high-enough heat that you get the requisite crispiness and color, but you don't want to scorch the plantains: 425 F seems to be the sweet spot. Likewise, you'll want to use enough oil — and an oil with a fairly high smoke point — to get some crunch but not so much that you end up with a soggy, greasy mess. You can toss the sliced plantains with just enough oil to coat them to begin with, and give them a light brush with more oil after you smash and flip them. Cut the plantains into thickish ½-inch slices to begin, and smash them to about ¼-inch for the perfect crispy-chewy texture.

Roasted tostones, like fried tostones, are amazing snacks, side dishes, or appetizers. You can serve them with any number of dipping sauces, from a lemony garlic aioli to a Peruvian-style aji verde sauce, a tangy and herbaceous chimichurri, or a spicy, smoky, chipotle mayo. You can make them into finger-food appetizers by topping them with guacamole and grilled shrimp or a sprinkle of cotija cheese. In many Caribbean and Latin American countries, tostones are served alongside black beans, rice, and a protein such as roasted pork, chicken, seafood, or even eggs.

If you want a sweeter snack that doesn't require double-roasting, try our recipe for simple roasted sweet plantains. Our recipe uses very ripe plantains or maduros, indicated by a yellow peel with dark black spots. Since these are softer, they won't ever get as crispy as a green plantain, and they're often served as a dessert.