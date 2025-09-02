Crispy Twice-Fried Plantains Don't Require A Boiling Pot Of Oil To Make
Plantains are a common staple in tropical countries around the world. And their versatility doesn't just encompass both sweet and savory recipes, but also an array of different cooking methods. Deep-frying plantains instills a perfectly crispy exterior and a pillowy, soft interior, making for an irresistible textural contrast. However, roasting plantains is a more nutritious way to enjoy them that'll save you the mess of deep-frying and tastes just as good with less oily flavor.
You can use the oven to recreate the twice-fried taste and texture that is unique to tostones, a versatile treat featuring crispy flattened plantain slices. Our recipe for tostones uses the traditional twice-fried method and finishes the smashed plantains with a sprinkling of salt. However, instead of frying them twice, you can roast them twice; the first roast will soften them enough that you can smash them, while the second roast will crisp them up. After cutting green plantains into slices and tossing them in oil, you'll roast them until they're tender, use a heavy round glass or mason jar to press each plantain round into its smashed tostone shape, then sprinkle them with salt and slide them back into the oven till crispy. Roasted tostones will be as crispy and satisfying as the traditional deep-fried counterpart while still retaining their nutrients and saving you mess and effort.
Tips and serving ideas for roasted tostones
Roasting tostones is pretty simple, but bear in mind a few tips to ensure success. You'll want to use a high-enough heat that you get the requisite crispiness and color, but you don't want to scorch the plantains: 425 F seems to be the sweet spot. Likewise, you'll want to use enough oil — and an oil with a fairly high smoke point — to get some crunch but not so much that you end up with a soggy, greasy mess. You can toss the sliced plantains with just enough oil to coat them to begin with, and give them a light brush with more oil after you smash and flip them. Cut the plantains into thickish ½-inch slices to begin, and smash them to about ¼-inch for the perfect crispy-chewy texture.
Roasted tostones, like fried tostones, are amazing snacks, side dishes, or appetizers. You can serve them with any number of dipping sauces, from a lemony garlic aioli to a Peruvian-style aji verde sauce, a tangy and herbaceous chimichurri, or a spicy, smoky, chipotle mayo. You can make them into finger-food appetizers by topping them with guacamole and grilled shrimp or a sprinkle of cotija cheese. In many Caribbean and Latin American countries, tostones are served alongside black beans, rice, and a protein such as roasted pork, chicken, seafood, or even eggs.
If you want a sweeter snack that doesn't require double-roasting, try our recipe for simple roasted sweet plantains. Our recipe uses very ripe plantains or maduros, indicated by a yellow peel with dark black spots. Since these are softer, they won't ever get as crispy as a green plantain, and they're often served as a dessert.