11 Trader Joe's Crackers, Ranked

I've never met a soul who doesn't appreciate a good cracker. The pantry staple is wildly versatile and, most likely, holds special meaning for each of us, whether you (like me) frequently feasted on Ritz and cream cheese in younger years, or regularly housed bowl after bowl of your favorite Goldfish flavor after getting home from school. Some are tasty enough to eat solo, while others beg to be placed on a fancy charcuterie board or used to top a crunchy casserole. The snack is so prolific that you're bound to find some version of it pretty much anywhere, but today, I'm focusing on the offerings at one retailer in particular: Trader Joe's.

As a mega-fan of the chain, I've tried a decent amount of its crackers, but I've never taken the opportunity to try and compare them side-by-side — before today, that is. I grabbed 11 different crackers from my local store and ranked the selection based on their flavor, versatility, and sturdiness. To be honest, I was surprised to find that I didn't love most of the crackers I tried. Now, that doesn't mean you wouldn't like some choices that I wasn't fond of, but still ... I felt that many selections fell short of the heights they were trying to reach. Here's my ranking of 11 crackers from Trader Joe's.