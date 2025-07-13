TikTok, with its slew of trad wives, may have given homemade crackers a bad name, but there's nothing hokey or unnecessarily complicated about this gluten-free cheddar cheese crackers recipe. They're so easy to make, and taste so much better than anything you can buy in the store, you'll be tempted to make them a part of your weekly meal prep.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, kids and adults alike love these salty, crispy-on-the-outside, sandy-on-the-inside cheddar cheese crackers. There's just something so more-ish about the cheesy interior, and the better the quality of the cheddar you use, the tastier the crackers will be. It's hard to stop at just a couple, so make a double batch if you want to have leftovers.

Made from almond flour and shredded cheddar, these crackers require only a few ingredients and less than half an hour of active prep time. They're flavored with the sharp unami bite of the cheddar, as well as a simple but potent mix of smoked paprika and mustard powder, and the final dusting of flaky sea salt enhances all the flavors. Store-bought crackers don't hold a candle to these homemade gluten-free crackers, which will fly off the plate faster than you can say "goldfish."