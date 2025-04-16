Cozy 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup Recipe
Everyone knows it, everyone loves it — we're talking about classic tomato soup. It's been around for generations with hundreds of versions, and is that go-soup when you're looking for coziness in a bowl any time of year. This recipe skips the long list of ingredients and focuses on the star of the show, tomatoes, along with flavorful aromatics, onion and garlic. By roasting the trio of vegetables, you get a sweet, caramelized flavor without the need for heavy cream or complicated steps. It's proof that sometimes the best recipes are the simplest.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This soup is light enough for summer, but satisfying enough for fall or winter. It's perfect as is, or can be dolled up with a drizzle of pesto or a handful of fresh herbs. In the summer when my garden is overflowing with tomatoes, I make a triple batch, and freeze jars for later."
Gather the ingredients for cozy 3-ingredient tomato soup
To make this recipe, you can practically keep your car running when you grab what you need at the store. Head to the produce aisle and grab roma tomatoes, onion, and garlic. We are using roma tomatoes here because they are meatier and less watery than other varieites, and will give us a thicker soup without simmering it down for hours. Any type of onion will work, and fresh garlic is always best.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a sheet pan
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Step 3: Cut the tomatoes
Cut the tomatoes in half.
Step 4: Cut the onion
Cut the onion into chunks.
Step 5: Chop the garlic
Chop the garlic.
Step 6: Place on a sheet pan and season
Place tomatoes, onion, and garlic onto the sheet pan and spray with cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Roast the vegetables
Roast the vegetables in the oven for 45 minutes.
Step 8: Add roasted vegetables to blender
Add the roasted vegetables to a blender.
Step 9: Blend
Blend until smooth.
Step 10: Transfer to a pot
Transfer soup to a pot over medium-low heat to warm for 10 minutes.
Step 11: Serve the soup
Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve
Ingredients
- 10 roma tomatoes
- 1 onion
- 4 cloves garlic
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Optional Ingredients
- chopped basil or parsley, for garnish
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|46
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|5.4 g
|Sodium
|441.4 mg
|Protein
|2.0 g
What other ingredients can I add to this tomato soup?
This versatile soup is a blank canvas and a great candidate for add-ins based on your mood and what ingredients you have on hand. To start, why not throw in some extra veggies? Carrots will add a touch of sweetness. Just chop two to three of them into large chunks and add to the sheet pan. For a hint of smokiness, add one chopped red pepper. For extra velvety texture without much change in taste, add one chopped zucchini or 2 cups of chopped cauliflower florets. Butternut squash will add warmth, and buying it pre-cut is an easy way to incorporate it.
For some cheesy goodness, add in either 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast or a quarter cup of Parmesan cheese. You can also add in any type of cream whether it is heavy cream, unsweetened coconut milk, or blended cashew cream.
Spices can give the soup a flavor twist as well. Try adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika for a rich smoky taste. Italian seasoning will be nice or any combination of dried basil, thyme, oregano, or rosemary. You can also blend in fresh herbs like basil or thyme with the roasted vegetables.
To make the soup heartier, blend in a can of drained white beans, or 1 cup of cooked red lentils. This will make the soup more of a full meal all on its own.
What should I serve with this tomato soup?
The options of serving ideas with tomato soup is endless. Of course you can go with the classic accompaniment grilled cheese. Use your cheese of choice, vegan or regular, and dip away. Any type of crusty bread is also great for dipping whether it's French baguette, sourdough, or garlic toast. Softer breads like focaccia bread, flat bread, or pita bread add a nice flair.
For a fresh and light pairing, a simple green salad with mixed greens and a lemon vinaigrette is perfect. Or go for a caprese salad, Caesar salad, kale salad, or baked falafel salad.
In terms of entrees, the soup works well with rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken, steamed salmon, burgers, or baked or air fried tofu. Other options include stuffed baked potatoes, empanadas, or quesadillas. The soup also complements grain bowls like a combination of quinoa, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, and avocado with a simple tahini dressing.
Other topping ideas include plain or seasoned croutons, crispy chickpeas, toasted pepitas, roasted lentils, caramelized onions, or crunchy fried onions.