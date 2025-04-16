Cozy 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup Recipe

By Miriam Hahn and Tasting Table Staff
white bowl of soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Everyone knows it, everyone loves it — we're talking about classic tomato soup. It's been around for generations with hundreds of versions, and is that go-soup when you're looking for coziness in a bowl any time of year. This recipe skips the long list of ingredients and focuses on the star of the show, tomatoes, along with flavorful aromatics, onion and garlic. By roasting the trio of vegetables, you get a sweet, caramelized flavor without the need for heavy cream or complicated steps. It's proof that sometimes the best recipes are the simplest.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This soup is light enough for summer, but satisfying enough for fall or winter. It's perfect as is, or can be dolled up with a drizzle of pesto or a handful of fresh herbs. In the summer when my garden is overflowing with tomatoes, I make a triple batch, and freeze jars for later."

Gather the ingredients for cozy 3-ingredient tomato soup

Roma tomatoes, onion, and garlic in jar Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, you can practically keep your car running when you grab what you need at the store. Head to the produce aisle and grab roma tomatoes, onion, and garlic. We are using roma tomatoes here because they are meatier and less watery than other varieites, and will give us a thicker soup without simmering it down for hours. Any type of onion will work, and fresh garlic is always best.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

finger setting oven temperature Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Line a sheet pan

sheet pan with parchment paper Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Step 3: Cut the tomatoes

hand cutting tomatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut the tomatoes in half.

Step 4: Cut the onion

hand chopping onion Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut the onion into chunks.

Step 5: Chop the garlic

chopped garlic on board Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Chop the garlic.

Step 6: Place on a sheet pan and season

hand spraying with cooking spray Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Place tomatoes, onion, and garlic onto the sheet pan and spray with cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 7: Roast the vegetables

sheet pan with roasted vegetables Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Roast the vegetables in the oven for 45 minutes.

Step 8: Add roasted vegetables to blender

hand adding vegetables to blender Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the roasted vegetables to a blender.

Step 9: Blend

blender with soup blending Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Blend until smooth.

Step 10: Transfer to a pot

pouring soup into pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Transfer soup to a pot over medium-low heat to warm for 10 minutes.

Step 11: Serve the soup

bowl of soup with basil Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve

Cozy 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup Recipe

Super simple yet delicious, this 3-ingredient tomato soup features just Roma tomatoes, onion, and garlic.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
45
minutes
servings
4
Servings
hand with spoon in soup
Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

  • 10 roma tomatoes
  • 1 onion
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste

Optional Ingredients

  • chopped basil or parsley, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
  3. Cut the tomatoes in half.
  4. Cut the onion into chunks.
  5. Chop the garlic.
  6. Place tomatoes, onion, and garlic onto the sheet pan and spray with cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  7. Roast the vegetables in the oven for 45 minutes.
  8. Add the roasted vegetables to a blender.
  9. Blend until smooth.
  10. Transfer soup to a pot over medium-low heat to warm for 10 minutes.
  11. Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 46
Total Fat 0.4 g
Saturated Fat 0.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 10.3 g
Dietary Fiber 2.6 g
Total Sugars 5.4 g
Sodium 441.4 mg
Protein 2.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What other ingredients can I add to this tomato soup?

Bowls of tomato soup with bread and basil Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

This versatile soup is a blank canvas and a great candidate for add-ins based on your mood and what ingredients you have on hand. To start, why not throw in some extra veggies? Carrots will add a touch of sweetness. Just chop two to three of them into large chunks and add to the sheet pan. For a hint of smokiness, add one chopped red pepper. For extra velvety texture without much change in taste, add one chopped zucchini or 2 cups of chopped cauliflower florets. Butternut squash will add warmth, and buying it pre-cut is an easy way to incorporate it.

For some cheesy goodness, add in either 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast or a quarter cup of Parmesan cheese. You can also add in any type of cream whether it is heavy cream, unsweetened coconut milk, or blended cashew cream.

Spices can give the soup a flavor twist as well. Try adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika for a rich smoky taste. Italian seasoning will be nice or any combination of dried basil, thyme, oregano, or rosemary. You can also blend in fresh herbs like basil or thyme with the roasted vegetables.

To make the soup heartier, blend in a can of drained white beans, or 1 cup of cooked red lentils. This will make the soup more of a full meal all on its own.

What should I serve with this tomato soup?

hand dipping bread into soup Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

The options of serving ideas with tomato soup is endless. Of course you can go with the classic accompaniment grilled cheese. Use your cheese of choice, vegan or regular, and dip away. Any type of crusty bread is also great for dipping whether it's French baguette, sourdough, or garlic toast. Softer breads like focaccia bread, flat bread, or pita bread add a nice flair.

For a fresh and light pairing, a simple green salad with mixed greens and a lemon vinaigrette is perfect. Or go for a caprese salad, Caesar salad, kale salad, or baked falafel salad.

In terms of entrees, the soup works well with rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken, steamed salmon, burgers, or baked or air fried tofu. Other options include stuffed baked potatoes, empanadas, or quesadillas. The soup also complements grain bowls like a combination of quinoa, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, and avocado with a simple tahini dressing.

Other topping ideas include plain or seasoned croutons, crispy chickpeas, toasted pepitas, roasted lentils, caramelized onions, or crunchy fried onions.

