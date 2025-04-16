Cozy 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup Recipe

This versatile soup is a blank canvas and a great candidate for add-ins based on your mood and what ingredients you have on hand. To start, why not throw in some extra veggies? Carrots will add a touch of sweetness. Just chop two to three of them into large chunks and add to the sheet pan. For a hint of smokiness, add one chopped red pepper. For extra velvety texture without much change in taste, add one chopped zucchini or 2 cups of chopped cauliflower florets. Butternut squash will add warmth, and buying it pre-cut is an easy way to incorporate it.

For some cheesy goodness, add in either 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast or a quarter cup of Parmesan cheese. You can also add in any type of cream whether it is heavy cream, unsweetened coconut milk, or blended cashew cream.

Spices can give the soup a flavor twist as well. Try adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika for a rich smoky taste. Italian seasoning will be nice or any combination of dried basil, thyme, oregano, or rosemary. You can also blend in fresh herbs like basil or thyme with the roasted vegetables.

To make the soup heartier, blend in a can of drained white beans, or 1 cup of cooked red lentils. This will make the soup more of a full meal all on its own.