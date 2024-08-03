When people think of tomatoes, the image of a round, bright red orb hanging from a vine comes to mind. Although that imagery is undeniably classic, the truth is that tomatoes come in all kinds of varieties with different shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. Even tomatoes that have that classic red hue are not all the same.

Round and Roma tomatoes are two of the most readily available types of red tomatoes in grocery stores. They are nearly identical in color, so it can be hard to discern what makes them unique from each other just by looking. The most noticeable difference is their shape; round tomatoes are large and round while Roma tomatoes are smaller and ovular.

Of course, shape and size are not all that matters. Both tomatoes have different uses in the kitchen. They even have different flavors and textures. Understanding the differences between round and Roma tomatoes is key to bringing out their full potential in each and every dish.