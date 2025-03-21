14 Goldfish Cracker Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I don't care what anyone says — Goldfish crackers are some of the absolute best snacks on the planet. Tiny, crunchy, and piercingly salty, it's all too easy to finish a bag in a single sitting. They're an absolute lunchbox staple, but they're classic and subtle enough to be as appealing to adults as they are to kids. But if you ask me, you shouldn't just default to the cheddar bag every time you have a craving for Goldfish. There are so many other flavors to discover from the brand, some far more delicious than the standard, and some considerably less so.

If you're wondering where to start on your Goldfish journey, you've come to the right place. I've taste-tested 14 different Goldfish cracker varieties to let you know which are worth working into your snack routine and which definitely aren't. The main criterion for this ranking was flavor, although size also played a role when applicable. You may not agree with me on every point, but hopefully these descriptions will help you better select a Goldfish bag you'll love the next time you're doing your snack shopping. Now, let's dive in.