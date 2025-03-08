12 Best Pizza Ovens, According To Customer Reviews
Many see their outdoor pizza oven as one of the best investments they've ever made. These cooking tools make it possible to cook brick-oven pizza at home, letting you enjoy a perfectly crispy crust combined with deliciously melted cheese whenever you want it. While there are different types of pizza ovens designed for home use, many can reach temperatures of several hundred degrees, rivaling that of a full-size brick oven that relies on layers of insulation. Because of these high temperatures, the ovens can turn a raw pizza into a cooked masterpiece in a matter of minutes.
If you're ready to purchase a new pizza oven, it is important to carefully consider the available options. A pizza oven can be a serious investment, so you want to be confident that the model you choose will meet your needs. To help make this decision easier for you, we researched some of the top options on the market, narrowing our selections down based on customer reviews and other factors such as size, cook time, and ease of use. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article. For now, continue reading to discover which pizza oven you'll want to add to your indoor or outdoor space.
Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven
The Ooni Koda is one of the best pizza ovens on the market — and it comes backed by very high ratings from customers who have given it a try. This outdoor gas oven is capable of reaching temperatures up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit with just a 20-minute preheat. Once hot and ready, it can cook a pizza in just 60 seconds. Not only does this enable it to help you cook a quick dinner for yourself, but it also makes it possible to cook pizzas for a crowd with how quickly you'll be able to rotate them in and out of the oven. The powder-coated steel shell helps it retain heat, increasing its overall efficiency, whether you're cooking pizza, garlic bread, charred veggies, or other unexpected foods you can cook in a pizza oven.
The vast majority of customers who have reviewed this pizza oven have awarded it with a 4- or 5-star rating. They praise its ability to help them cook the perfect pizza, noting that pizzas cook quickly and emerge with a perfectly crispy crust. One customer even called it the "Rolls Royce of propane pizza ovens." Reviewers are also happy with how easy the oven is to use. They mentioned that it was quick to set up — all they needed to do was to unfold the legs to be ready to start cooking tasty pizzas.
Purchase the Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven on Amazon for $599.
Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven
If you want to be able to cook a brick-oven quality pizza indoors, then you might want to look at the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven. While it doesn't get quite as hot as some outdoor models do, it is still capable of reaching temperatures up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows it to cook a 12-inch Neapolitan pizza within five minutes. To help you achieve the optimal crust each time, the oven also features an integrated cooking guide along the size of the glass window. This guide lists the ideal time, temperature, and pan type for each pizza style, such as Detroit-style, New York-style, Sicilian, thin & crispy, and gluten-free. Each purchase comes with a pizza stone, a deep-dish pan, and a pizza peel.
Most customers who have tried this indoor pizza oven are impressed with its performance. They share that it cooks quickly and produces crispy and delicious pizzas. Users are also generally satisfied with the cost of the oven, sharing that it is a good value given the quality of the pizzas it makes and the overall enjoyable experience of using it.
Purchase the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $399.95.
Aidpiza Outdoor Pizza Oven
The Aidpiza Outdoor Pizza Oven is another option you could consider if you're looking to cook delicious pizza on your patio or deck to share with friends or family. This oven, which is fueled by wood pellets, delivers an even and reliable burn to cook each pizza to perfection. It takes less than 20 minutes to preheat and reach temperatures over 650 degrees Fahrenheit. With its quick time — and an easy two-ingredient pizza dough recipe — you can have dinner on the table in no time. Unlike some other models, where you'll need to use a temperature gun to verify the internal temperature, this one features an integrated gauge to help you identify precisely when it is hot and ready to go. The oven's legs fold in for compact storage. The folding design also makes the oven easily portable, allowing you to bring it when tailgating, camping, or hanging out with friends.
Several hundred customers have reviewed this pizza oven, with the majority of them giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many are impressed by its build quality. They share that it feels sturdy and helps them achieve a crispy crust on each pizza. Others note that the folding legs are a nice feature that makes it easier for them to store the oven when they're not using it. However, a few customers note that the oven's heat retention could be improved. They note that it sometimes struggles to reach the desired temperature and that the temperature drops quickly when the door to the oven is opened.
Purchase the Aidpiza Outdoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $159.99.
Solo Stove Pi Prime Outdoor Pizza Oven
With the Solo Stove Pi Prime Outdoor Pizza Oven, you can have a hot pizza ready to enjoy within minutes. The oven takes only 15 minutes to reach an internal temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit. And, once hot, it can cook a pizza in only 90 seconds (may vary slightly based on the thickness of the pizza you're preparing). The pizza oven, which is designed for outdoor use, is fueled by propane. It offers a dial on the front to allow you to customize the flame and internal temperature to best match the type of pizza (or other dishes) that you're preparing.
By and large, customers who have purchased this pizza oven are pleased with its performance. Many highlight how quickly it heats up and how easy it is to cook a delicious pizza in the oven. Several customers also praise its sleek design, sharing that it looks great in their outdoor space. While most are happy with this pizza oven, a few share that they have to be very careful using it because of how quickly a pizza can go from "almost done" to burnt.
Purchase the Solo Stove Pi Prime Outdoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $349.99.
Halo Versa 16 Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven
Everything from homemade pizzas to frozen pizzas will turn out much better in this pizza oven from Halo. It is larger than many models and is able to accommodate pizzas with a diameter of up to 16 inches. The oven utilizes a propane system, back burner, and a rotating cordierite stone to ensure each pizza emerges evenly cooked, flavorful, and ready to enjoy. While some other models offer faster cooking times, you still won't need to wait long for your pizza to be ready if you choose this oven. Most should cook within five minutes or less.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this pizza oven a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that many mention in their write-ups is the rotating pizza stone. Users note that this feature helps ensure that the crust is evenly cooked and crispy. Several others highlight the overall portability of the oven, sharing that it is compact enough to move around the yard or even bring when tailgating or traveling.
Purchase the Halo Versa 16 Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $499.99.
Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
This portable outdoor pizza oven from Cuisinart is another customer favorite to consider. This model runs on propane and offers a 15,000-BTU burner, allowing it to cook many pizzas in five minutes or less. If you prefer the taste of wood-fired pizza, you can use the included smoke chip cup to infuse that delicious flavor into every bite. This pizza oven is designed with portability in mind, making it possible to bring with you when traveling, camping, tailgating, and more. Each purchase includes a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone, a 12-inch pizza peel, and a guide to help you craft the perfect pizza in the oven.
Most customers who have purchased this pizza oven have awarded it with a high 4- or 5-star rating. Many cite this model as an excellent value for the money. It is more affordable than some other options, yet they find that it is still an overall high-quality product that makes it easy to cook pizza at home. However, a few customers share some issues with the oven's heating capabilities, noting that the temperature doesn't always stay consistent or that their pizzas sometimes come out with burnt sections.
Purchase the Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $299.99.
Big Horn Outdoors Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Bake a homemade Margherita pizza or fully loaded barbecue chicken pizza in as little as 90 seconds with this wood pellet pizza oven from Big Horn Outdoors. With a preheat of about 20 minutes, the oven will reach an internal temperature between 570 and 660 degrees Fahrenheit, providing optimal conditions to cook each pie to perfection. The hot internal temperature also makes this a top choice for roasting meats and veggies, cooking bread, and so much more. The oven features folding legs, letting you set it up quickly and get started cooking right away. The folding design also means that it will take up less space in your garage or home when you're not using it.
With thousands of reviews — the majority of which are 4 or 5 stars — this pizza oven comes highly recommended. Overall, users find that it is easy to use and allows them to cook delicious pizzas in their own backyard. Its relatively budget-friendly price is another feature that many point to, stating that it is an excellent value for the money. Unfortunately, a few users haven't had such a positive experience. They share that it has been hard for them to get a pizza to cook properly, sharing that some turn out burnt while others take longer to cook than they should.
Purchase the Big Horn Outdoors Wood Pellet Pizza Oven on Amazon for $149.99.
Ooni Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven
There are lots of things to consider when buying a pizza oven. If you're looking for a quality product that will deliver consistent results, you might want to take a look at the Ooni Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven. This pizza oven can be fueled with wood or charcoal. If you prefer, you can also purchase the Ooni Gas Burner attachment for gas-fueled cooking. It takes only 15 minutes to reach a high temperature of 950 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than many other models are able to achieve. With such a high temperature, this model can cook your pies in as little as 60 seconds. This oven is also designed to be portable; the chimney is removable, and the legs fold down so you can bring it with you wherever you go.
Customers have a lot of positive things to share about this pizza oven from Ooni. They are impressed with how quickly it heats up, as well as with just how hot it gets so that it can cook pizzas in mere seconds. Many also share how impressed they are with the overall quality of the pizzas they're able to cook in the oven, sharing that they have an unbeatable flavor and texture.
Purchase the Ooni Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $299.
Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven
Those who want to be able to cook delicious pizzas inside the home — without dropping a small fortune — may want to consider the Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven. It features a rotating tray that turns between the upper and lower heating elements to cook pizzas from both sides. The countertop appliance is also an energy-efficient alternative to cooking pizzas in a standard oven; it requires up to 60% less energy to operate. The included baking pan has a nonstick surface and is removable for easy cleaning. You can set the integrated timer based on the recipe you're preparing, and when it goes off, the oven will automatically shut off to prevent overcooking your pizza.
This countertop pizza oven has been reviewed by several thousand customers, most of whom gave it a 4- or 5-star rating. They share that it is easy to use and allows them to craft delicious pizzas in their own kitchen. Most are also satisfied with the appliance's ability to heat and evenly cook a pizza without making their kitchen feel overly hot. Users also appreciate the nonstick baking pan and how it simplifies the clean-up process.
Purchase the Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven at Amazon for $89.99.
NutriChef Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
This gas pizza oven from NutriChef is designed with portability in mind. It features foldable feet, making it more compact to bring with you when tailgating, visiting a friend, or traveling. The oven is also relatively lightweight, adding to the ease of carrying it when you go somewhere. But, don't let its portable design fool you; this is a serious oven that can reach temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes or less, allowing you to prepare a 12-inch pizza in about one minute.
Overall, customers are pleased with the performance of this pizza oven. Several share that they appreciate the L-shaped design of the burner, noting that it helps ensure that each pizza is evenly cooked. Many also praise this model as a good value for the money, saying that it is a quality product available for a reasonable price.
Purchase the NutriChef Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $211.31.
Big Horn Outdoors Gas Pizza Oven
The Big Horn Outdoors Gas Pizza Oven offers a sleek and stylish design that will add aesthetic appeal to your patio when entertaining and preparing pizza for friends and family. This gas model has 23,000-BTU burners to help it quickly heat to over 660 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 10 minutes, potentially reaching temperatures over 1,100 degrees after a few additional minutes. With the high heat it offers, your pizzas can be ready in as little as 60 seconds. The oven features a built-in thermometer to help you determine when it is ready to use, has anti-skid feet to protect the surface you place it on, and comes with a 10-inch pizza peel and a 13-inch pizza stone.
Customers generally agree that this is an excellent pizza oven. Many highlight it as a quality purchase that is able to quickly cook a crispy and delicious pizza. Several also note that it is an attractive option that looks great in their space. However, a few noted some issues with being able to adjust the height of the bottom flame. They note that it is challenging to get it to go as low as they would like without accidentally extinguishing it completely.
Purchase the Big Horn Outdoors Gas Pizza Oven on Amazon for $259.98.
Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven
While many pizza ovens rely on propane or gas and can only be used outdoors, this pizza oven from Chefman is an electric model that will let you cook tasty and crispy pizzas right on your kitchen countertops. It is capable of reaching temperatures up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit and offers six preset options for different types of pizzas (New York, Neapolitan, pan, thin crust, frozen, and manual). After cooking one pizza, the oven will remain hot and ready to make a second one thanks to its double-paned window heat retention properties. This oven is available with a stainless steel or stainless black finish.
Overall, customers are pleased with how well this indoor pizza oven performs. They share that it makes it possible to craft high-quality pizzas from the comfort of their own home. With how much money it can save compared to dining out and its quality design, many cite it as an excellent value for the money. However, one complaint that some share relates to the size of the unit. Many wish it was larger to make it possible to cook bigger pizzas.
Purchase the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven on Amazon for $399.99.
Methodology
We considered a range of features when compiling this list of the best pizza ovens. All of our models come highly recommended by dozens, if not hundreds or thousands, of customers, attesting to their overall quality and performance. Beyond looking at customer reviews, we also considered the size, fuel type (electric, propane, etc.), ease of use, and price of each model. Our goal was to provide a range of options to suit the varying cook needs and preferences of each reader.