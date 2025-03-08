12 Best Pizza Ovens, According To Customer Reviews

The Ooni Koda is one of the best pizza ovens on the market — and it comes backed by very high ratings from customers who have given it a try. This outdoor gas oven is capable of reaching temperatures up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit with just a 20-minute preheat. Once hot and ready, it can cook a pizza in just 60 seconds. Not only does this enable it to help you cook a quick dinner for yourself, but it also makes it possible to cook pizzas for a crowd with how quickly you'll be able to rotate them in and out of the oven. The powder-coated steel shell helps it retain heat, increasing its overall efficiency, whether you're cooking pizza, garlic bread, charred veggies, or other unexpected foods you can cook in a pizza oven.

The vast majority of customers who have reviewed this pizza oven have awarded it with a 4- or 5-star rating. They praise its ability to help them cook the perfect pizza, noting that pizzas cook quickly and emerge with a perfectly crispy crust. One customer even called it the "Rolls Royce of propane pizza ovens." Reviewers are also happy with how easy the oven is to use. They mentioned that it was quick to set up — all they needed to do was to unfold the legs to be ready to start cooking tasty pizzas.

Purchase the Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven on Amazon for $599.