11 Unexpected Foods You Should Cook In Your Pizza Oven

In recent years, cooking pizzas in your backyard has become possible thanks to the popularity of the at-home pizza oven. As delicious as it is to be able to cook a crispy Margherita whenever you fancy, it is a shame to let this magnificent appliance lie unused in between. It is essentially a hot oven in your garden, meaning that many foods that you would usually cook inside can make the trip outdoors.

To help you make the most of this versatile cooking appliance, I spoke to two experts who have shared their best tips for using an outdoor pizza oven. Michael Vakneen, chef and pizzaiolo at Pop Up Pizza, and Martin Glover, a.k.a. Dad What Cooks, both have years of experience with pizza ovens and know what foods are best suited to the intense heat. From roasted eggplant to homemade breadsticks, you can add a unique charred flavor to appetizers, entrees, and even desserts.

If you've purchased an at-home pizza oven but have only used it for pizza so far, you are missing out. If you're ready to up your outdoor game, grab your apron and let's explore the possibilities that await.