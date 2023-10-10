A Pizza Oven Is The Unexpected Way To Get Perfectly Flamed Steak

If ever two things were divinely ordained to be together, it would be steak and fire. No carnivore can resist the sizzle, the sear, and the absolute magic that is a flamed steak. And that requires the heat that only a raging flame can provide. While many may be content with standard grills to get this job done, there is nothing more unexpectedly perfect for a flamed steak than the gaping, hellish maw of a pizza oven.

A proper, brick-and-mortar pizza oven has to be on every gastronome's wish list. They are a time-honored cooking tool, one that serves purposes far beyond simply making pizza. These ovens work so well because they are brilliant conductors of heat. Made with refractory materials that can withstand outrageous temperatures, pizza ovens are able to retain heat inside of a highly insulated dome. Thanks to this shape, the heat from the fire is able to continually circulate, bringing the pizza oven up to far higher temperatures than what you can get in a standard indoor oven.

Your home oven can reach only temperatures of around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to that special construction, pizza ovens can get up to 700 or even 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit without much problem. So if you've ever wondered why that brick oven can cook a pizza in roughly 90 seconds, that's why. And the same principles apply to cooking steak.