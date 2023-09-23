Why An Outdoor Pizza Oven Was One Of The Best Investments I Ever Made

Ovens manufactured specifically for pizza speak for themselves in terms of quality and the product you get from every bake. If you use your oven properly, you won't be able to tell the difference between pizza from your local brick oven or coal pizza joint.

Pizza ovens are preferable to your home oven because they can reach temperatures up to 900 F, which will perfectly blister the crust within minutes. In comparison, your home oven tends to max out at around 550 F. It also needs to preheat sufficiently, which can take up to 20 minutes, and it will take upwards of 15 minutes to ensure that your pizza is baked throughout — and you still won't get the characteristic blistering that you'd get with an outdoor oven.

The other advantage of using an outdoor pizza oven is that it has a stoneware surface that perfectly cooks the bottom of your pie to ensure it doesn't end up getting soggy. Provided that you stay attentive to your pie as it cooks, you'll end up with consistent and wonderfully textured pizza every time ... and at a fraction of the cost of takeout.