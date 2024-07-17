14 Best Vegetables To Roast In The Oven

It's safe to say that vegetables have come a long way. While some diners may believe the only option is to suffer through steamed medleys with little seasoning, there are actually numerous ways to make veggies tastier. Now, if you're just discovering the larger world of plant-based cuisine or consider yourself a culinary green thumb, you may be wondering what the best options are for jazzing up vegetables (and unlocking any hidden potential). But of the many cooking methods available, the oven takes the throne for vegetables.

Nothing beats roasted vegetables, like a filling baked potato with a perfectly pillowy center. Admittedly, a baked potato is nothing new, but a twice-baked potato that's loaded with savory toppings? Well, that's an entirely different level of indulgence. Simply put, when you're looking to fire up the oven and sharpen your veggie-making skills, there's no shortage of options at your disposal.

Having led a plant-forward lifestyle for nearly 10 years, I've clocked countless hours preparing vegetables in the oven. Additionally, I was able to expand my skill set while working as a garde manger at Elf Cafe, which has since been listed as a must-try Los Angeles restaurant in the Michelin Guide. Since numerous veggies are simply better when roasted, here's a list of the best vegetables to prepare in the oven.