Roast Cabbage In A Bright Lemon Sauce To Create Complex Flavors

As the seasons change, it's natural to turn to hearty roasted vegetables in place of chilled salads. Consequently, you'll want to say goodbye to raw shredded cabbage in coleslaw and welcome this tender and sumptuous roasted cabbage wedges recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Hayley MacLean. "The sauce used on the cabbage is bright and earthy, with the lemon juice and garlic making up the main flavor profile, and the red pepper flakes bring just a touch of heat," MacLean says.

Roasting vegetables in the oven caramelizes the natural sugars, crisps up the edges, and tenderizes the centers. As for cabbage, it enriches its flavor and texture, bestowing a tender yet chewy consistency, bursting with intense vegetal savoriness and a bitter finish. Roasted red cabbage is peppery, fibrous, and crunchy, while roasted green cabbage becomes soft, nutty, and slightly sweet. A lemon sauce will bring a vibrant tanginess to brighten cabbage's earthy and savory flavors while tempering the bitterness and peppery bite.

Lemon is a widely used flavor enhancer because it complements all the other major tastes, from umami to sweet. Creamy pasta dishes, soups, fish, and even mayonnaise recipes all involve finishing with a squeeze of lemon juice. Making lemon the star ingredient in a roasting sauce is nearly as simple and requires only a few ingredients.