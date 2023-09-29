The Difference Between Taste Vs. Flavor, According To An Expert

The world of food is full of strange terms and concepts that can be unclear to the average person, but two things that seem like they should be simple are taste and flavor. Yet as soon as you start thinking about the difference between them, you realize it isn't that simple. The words get used in place of each other in both articles and conversations with little thought for their distinctions, and taste especially gets reduced to simple concepts like good and bad. What's complicated about these two concepts is that they are related, but they aren't the same. So we reached out to Mandy Naglich, food journalist, advanced cicerone, and author of How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering Flavor and Savoring Life, for help in understanding what makes taste and flavor distinct.

As Naglich explains, "Taste is the five basic tastes (salty, sweet, umami, bitter, sour) that we can sense with our gustatory system." The gustatory system itself is made up of the taste cells, also called taste buds, in your mouth, and its links to the brain. "Everything else we 'taste' in a food or drink is flavor, and that is made up of the combination of taste and aroma," Naglich adds. At its core taste is one of the bases of flavor, but taste and flavor are really two separate sensations in your brain. So how does this complex system work?