The Secret To Creamy Mashed Cauliflower Can Be Found In The Freezer Aisle

Mashed cauliflower is a delicious and healthy alternative to potatoes in the creamy side dish. It might not sound as decadent, but mashed cauliflower can be just as creamy and flavorful as the spuds if you whip them up the right way. There's a bit of effort that goes into making mashed cauliflower from scratch because you have to start by chopping and shredding a head of the veggie before you can start mashing. To make the dish as creamy as possible, and to take less effort on your part, grab a bag of frozen riced cauliflower from the grocery store to use instead.

You might already steam frozen riced cauliflower and serve it with vegetables and your protein of choice — but it works just as well when turning the veggie into mashed potatoes. It might be easier to find frozen riced cauliflower at your local store, and you have the safety net of it not going bad before it's time to mash it. There are also freshly-packaged riced cauliflower at some retailers that you won't have to defrost, which also works for this technique.