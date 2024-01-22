The Secret To Creamy Mashed Cauliflower Can Be Found In The Freezer Aisle
Mashed cauliflower is a delicious and healthy alternative to potatoes in the creamy side dish. It might not sound as decadent, but mashed cauliflower can be just as creamy and flavorful as the spuds if you whip them up the right way. There's a bit of effort that goes into making mashed cauliflower from scratch because you have to start by chopping and shredding a head of the veggie before you can start mashing. To make the dish as creamy as possible, and to take less effort on your part, grab a bag of frozen riced cauliflower from the grocery store to use instead.
You might already steam frozen riced cauliflower and serve it with vegetables and your protein of choice — but it works just as well when turning the veggie into mashed potatoes. It might be easier to find frozen riced cauliflower at your local store, and you have the safety net of it not going bad before it's time to mash it. There are also freshly-packaged riced cauliflower at some retailers that you won't have to defrost, which also works for this technique.
Save time by blending riced cauliflower with a food processor
When your riced cauliflower is defrosted, you can sauté it in a pan with butter or oil to soften it and infuse it with flavors from aromatics like garlic before it's boiled and mashed. Another option is to skip that step and steam the raw cauliflower before it's processed in your blender to save more time. After the riced cauliflower is cooked, combine the veggie with your other ingredients in a blender and puree until it reaches a creamy consistency. A food processor, immersion blender also works to turn the riced cauliflower into the creamy side dish quickly.
Cauliflower might be a low-carb alternative compared to potatoes, but that doesn't mean you have to skimp on decadent ingredients like butter and milk to make the dish as creamy as possible. Keep it simple with butter, or make it brown for deeper, richer flavors. Garlic is a mainstay in mashed potatoes, and the ingredient works well with cauliflower, either sautéed or roasted for more umami. Add shredded Parmesan for a touch of cheesy nuttiness, or go with cheddar for a sharper flavor. And, a garnish of fresh herbs like parsley is a last-minute way to add more flavor and brighten up the mashed cauliflower before serving.