The Absolute Best Temperature For Baking Sweet Potatoes

A well-prepared baked sweet potato can be one of the most comforting dishes. It has a soft and fluffy texture, with flavors of sweetness and earthiness. Plus, with the right toppings, it's filling and satisfying enough to be its own meal. But, before you can think about toppings, you need to get the baking part exactly right — starting with the temperature.

To achieve the perfect baked sweet potato, set your temperature to 425 F. At that temperature, you'll bake the sweet potatoes for 40 to 50 minutes. Be sure to poke holes in the top of the sweet potatoes before putting them in the oven, otherwise, they won't bake through and could burst. You'll know they're done cooking when the potatoes are nice and tender when you pierce them with a fork. If you're worried about overcooking — which could result in the middle getting much too mushy and the outside drying out — then you can always set it for the lowest amount of time (40 minutes), then check on the potatoes to see if they need longer.