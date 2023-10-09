Recipes Dish Type Side Dish Recipes

Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets Recipe

balsamic beets in white bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table
By Miriam Hahn/

There's nothing quite as festive on a holiday table as ruby-colored beets. Not only are they vibrant and beautiful but also completely packed with nutrition. According to Healthline, beets are very nutritious and contain high amounts of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, many of which have medicinal properties. They're also available year-round and if they are stored in a cool, dark location they can last months.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for orange-kissed balsamic-glazed beets and says, "Even though there typically is some controversy over beets, I find that most people love them cooked this way. Roasting them whole helps them retain their moisture and the balsamic glaze paired with the orange zest is bright and fresh."

Keep reading to learn how to make this versatile side dish. Serve it for a weeknight dinner, add it to your holiday table, or simply have it on hand to toss in your weekly salads.

Gather the ingredients for orange-kissed balsamic glazed beets

recipe ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start by picking up some beets. "You can use red or golden beets for this recipe. Since you'll be roasting them whole, make sure to select beets that are the same size so that they will all be done at the same time," Hahn explains. While in the produce aisle, you'll also need to grab an orange.

Then you'll just need some items for seasoning and the glaze which you may already have. Check for olive oil, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, and sugar.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

setting oven Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Brush beets with olive oil

Brushing beets with oil Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Place the beets in a baking dish and brush with olive oil.

Step 3: Add salt and pepper

adding salt to beets Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Bake the beets

covering beets with foil Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cover with foil and bake for 1-2 hours depending on the size of the beets.

Step 5: Zest and juice the orange

zest and juice of orange Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Zest the orange and then squeeze 1 tablespoon of the juice.

Step 6: Add glaze ingredients to pot

adding orange juice to pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the balsamic vinegar, sugar, and orange juice to a small pot.

Step 7: Cook the glaze

stirring glaze Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cook on medium high for 5 minutes, then lower heat to low and cook for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 8: Peel the beets

peeling beets Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When the beets are done, peel the skin and discard.

Step 9: Cut the beets

chopped beets Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut the beets into bite size pieces.

Step 10: Add the glaze

Adding glaze to beets Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the balsamic glaze to the beets and stir.

Step 11: Add zest and serve

beets in bowl with orange Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add to a serving bowl and top with orange zest. The balsamic beets are ready to serve.

How can I customize this balsamic glazed beet recipe?

small bowl of beets Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To start, you can use different varieties of beets, such as red, golden, or candy cane beets, to add visual appeal and a variety of flavors. Each type has its unique sweetness and earthiness. You can also try using different types of balsamic vinegar. A traditional balsamic vinegar will have a sweet and syrupy consistency, while a white balsamic vinegar will have a milder flavor. You can also experiment with flavored balsamic vinegars like raspberry or fig for a unique twist.

Instead of orange zest, you can use other citrus fruits like lemon, lime, or grapefruit. Each citrus zest will add a slightly different flavor profile to the dish.

Add fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, or basil to the roasted beets for additional flavor. Simply toss them with the beets before roasting or sprinkle them on top after roasting. Toasted nuts like walnuts, pecans, or almonds can add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Sprinkle them over the roasted beets just before serving.

What pairs well with the balsamic glazed beets?

small bowl of beets Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Balsamic glazed beets with orange zest are a flavorful and vibrant dish. To create a well-balanced meal, consider serving them with complementary dishes that offer a variety of flavors, textures, and nutrients. You can add a protein source like grilled chicken, roasted salmon, seared tofu, or tempeh. The protein will provide satiety and balance out the sweetness of the beets. They also go nicely with any sort of pasta dish like lasagna or sun-dried tomato pesto pasta.

Cooked grains like quinoa, farro, or couscous can complement the beets and turn the dish into a hearty salad or side. Grains add texture and substance to the meal.

To present the beets in a festive manner for an elegant or holiday dinner, serve them on a bed of fresh leafy greens such as arugula, spinach, or mixed salad greens. The greens will provide a refreshing contrast and act as a base for the beets.

Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets Recipe
No Ratings
This recipe for orange-kissed balsamic-glazed beets features whole-roasted beets and a balsamic glaze paired with a bright and fresh orange zest.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
1
hour
Servings
4
Servings
small bowl of beets
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
Ingredients
  • 4 large beets
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper
  • Zest from one orange
  • 1 tablespoon of orange juice
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
  2. Place the beets in a baking dish and brush with olive oil.
  3. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  4. Cover with foil and bake for 1-2 hours depending on the size of the beets.
  5. Zest the orange and then squeeze 1 tablespoon of the juice.
  6. Add the balsamic vinegar, sugar, and orange juice to a small pot.
  7. Cook on medium high for 5 minutes, then lower heat to low and cook for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.
  8. When the beets are done peel the skin and discard.
  9. Cut the beets into bite size pieces.
  10. Add the balsamic glaze to the beets and stir.
  11. Add to a serving bowl and top with orange zest. The balsamic beets are ready to serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 144
Total Fat 3.6 g
Saturated Fat 0.5 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 25.8 g
Dietary Fiber 3.7 g
Total Sugars 21.3 g
Sodium 233.0 mg
Protein 2.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
