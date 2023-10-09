Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets Recipe
There's nothing quite as festive on a holiday table as ruby-colored beets. Not only are they vibrant and beautiful but also completely packed with nutrition. According to Healthline, beets are very nutritious and contain high amounts of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, many of which have medicinal properties. They're also available year-round and if they are stored in a cool, dark location they can last months.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for orange-kissed balsamic-glazed beets and says, "Even though there typically is some controversy over beets, I find that most people love them cooked this way. Roasting them whole helps them retain their moisture and the balsamic glaze paired with the orange zest is bright and fresh."
Keep reading to learn how to make this versatile side dish. Serve it for a weeknight dinner, add it to your holiday table, or simply have it on hand to toss in your weekly salads.
Gather the ingredients for orange-kissed balsamic glazed beets
To make this recipe, start by picking up some beets. "You can use red or golden beets for this recipe. Since you'll be roasting them whole, make sure to select beets that are the same size so that they will all be done at the same time," Hahn explains. While in the produce aisle, you'll also need to grab an orange.
Then you'll just need some items for seasoning and the glaze which you may already have. Check for olive oil, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, and sugar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Brush beets with olive oil
Place the beets in a baking dish and brush with olive oil.
Step 3: Add salt and pepper
Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Bake the beets
Cover with foil and bake for 1-2 hours depending on the size of the beets.
Step 5: Zest and juice the orange
Zest the orange and then squeeze 1 tablespoon of the juice.
Step 6: Add glaze ingredients to pot
Add the balsamic vinegar, sugar, and orange juice to a small pot.
Step 7: Cook the glaze
Cook on medium high for 5 minutes, then lower heat to low and cook for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 8: Peel the beets
When the beets are done, peel the skin and discard.
Step 9: Cut the beets
Cut the beets into bite size pieces.
Step 10: Add the glaze
Add the balsamic glaze to the beets and stir.
Step 11: Add zest and serve
Add to a serving bowl and top with orange zest. The balsamic beets are ready to serve.
How can I customize this balsamic glazed beet recipe?
To start, you can use different varieties of beets, such as red, golden, or candy cane beets, to add visual appeal and a variety of flavors. Each type has its unique sweetness and earthiness. You can also try using different types of balsamic vinegar. A traditional balsamic vinegar will have a sweet and syrupy consistency, while a white balsamic vinegar will have a milder flavor. You can also experiment with flavored balsamic vinegars like raspberry or fig for a unique twist.
Instead of orange zest, you can use other citrus fruits like lemon, lime, or grapefruit. Each citrus zest will add a slightly different flavor profile to the dish.
Add fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, or basil to the roasted beets for additional flavor. Simply toss them with the beets before roasting or sprinkle them on top after roasting. Toasted nuts like walnuts, pecans, or almonds can add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Sprinkle them over the roasted beets just before serving.
What pairs well with the balsamic glazed beets?
Balsamic glazed beets with orange zest are a flavorful and vibrant dish. To create a well-balanced meal, consider serving them with complementary dishes that offer a variety of flavors, textures, and nutrients. You can add a protein source like grilled chicken, roasted salmon, seared tofu, or tempeh. The protein will provide satiety and balance out the sweetness of the beets. They also go nicely with any sort of pasta dish like lasagna or sun-dried tomato pesto pasta.
Cooked grains like quinoa, farro, or couscous can complement the beets and turn the dish into a hearty salad or side. Grains add texture and substance to the meal.
To present the beets in a festive manner for an elegant or holiday dinner, serve them on a bed of fresh leafy greens such as arugula, spinach, or mixed salad greens. The greens will provide a refreshing contrast and act as a base for the beets.
|Calories per Serving
|144
|Total Fat
|3.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|21.3 g
|Sodium
|233.0 mg
|Protein
|2.2 g