Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets Recipe

There's nothing quite as festive on a holiday table as ruby-colored beets. Not only are they vibrant and beautiful but also completely packed with nutrition. According to Healthline, beets are very nutritious and contain high amounts of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, many of which have medicinal properties. They're also available year-round and if they are stored in a cool, dark location they can last months.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for orange-kissed balsamic-glazed beets and says, "Even though there typically is some controversy over beets, I find that most people love them cooked this way. Roasting them whole helps them retain their moisture and the balsamic glaze paired with the orange zest is bright and fresh."

Keep reading to learn how to make this versatile side dish. Serve it for a weeknight dinner, add it to your holiday table, or simply have it on hand to toss in your weekly salads.