Give Carrots A Sweet Simple Glaze For The Most Effortless Side Dish

If you grew up eating frozen peas and carrots, you probably weren't a huge fan of these veggies once they were cooked. But as adults, we can dress up roasted carrots so they're tasty enough to enjoy while keeping our shopping list short and our time in the kitchen to a minimum. In fact, you probably already have both of the ingredients you need at home to make a tasty glaze for your veggies — butter and honey.

It's hard to go wrong with these two, but they're an especially effective combination on roasted carrots. These veggies are already full of sweetness, so when you bring honey into the mix, you enhance that quality even more. Plus, roasting carrots as opposed to boiling or steaming them allows the vegetables to caramelize, which brings out their natural sugars. And while the use of butter needs no explanation, adding it to your glaze will give your recipe more flavor than if you included oil.

But the best part? Mixing these two ingredients together is possibly the simplest glaze you could whip up for your carrots, and you hardly have to be a chef to do it.