The Most Tender Whole Roasted Cauliflower Requires One Additional Step

A whole roasted cauliflower can make for a great dinner side or even a vegetarian entree — but before you can decide how you'd like to use it, you need to make sure you cook it to perfection. Specifically, you want to make sure the cauliflower is nice and tender in texture.

To achieve that tenderness, there is one extra step involved: boiling the cauliflower first. By boiling, you'll ensure that the cauliflower is evenly tender throughout, whereas that may not be the outcome if you skip straight to oven roasting. You can follow your favorite roasted cauliflower recipe, but if it doesn't require the boiling step, just add that into the cooking process. Boil the cauliflower in salted water for about 12 or 13 minutes, or until you can easily insert a fork. You may need to place a heat-safe plate or bowl over the cauliflower to keep it submerged. After the cauliflower is boiled, you just need to wait for it to cool down and dry, which should take at least 15 minutes — then you can proceed with your recipe as normal.