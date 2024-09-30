Your Frozen Pizza Is So Much Better In A Pizza Oven
Usually, the oven in your kitchen is the go-to appliance to cook an effortless frozen tomato pie. There are less conventional options, like an air fryer or the grill in the backyard, but we're here to tell you that a pizza oven is the supreme option. There are many factors to consider when choosing an at-home pizza oven, but just know that the investment in this device will turn your frozen pie into a dish that tastes homemade.
There are a few reasons why a pizza oven is an elevated way to make this meal. For starters, this appliance uses an extremely high temperature, so it should save you time. This means you won't even have to preheat your regular oven to get that frozen pizza crispy. Because of the high heat, the crust should crisp while the cheese melts perfectly over the flame or other heat source, similar to a pie at your favorite Italian eatery. A wood-fired pizza oven will also give the frozen pizza a smoky touch, while preserving energy consumption compared to a regular oven.
How long you should put a frozen tomato pie in a pizza oven
One of the most important first steps is picking the right brand, which thankfully we have you covered with our ranking of 30 popular frozen pizzas. The next consideration is whether the frozen tomato pie is pre-baked or raw. For a pre-cooked pizza, a temperature between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit should crisp the crust, melt the cheese, and warm the toppings without overcooking or burning it.
For a frozen version that isn't pre-cooked, a higher temperature around 700 degrees Fahrenheit is best. However, it's always best to check out the manufacturer's guidance for your particular pizza oven for temperature guidance for frozen and other pre-made meals. Depending on the size and doneness, the cooking time will vary.
A par-baked or pre-cooked frozen pizza, which is the most common, could take up to 25 minutes, which is why a lower temperature is best. Meanwhile, a raw variety might be done in less than 10 minutes. And in case you don't already know, there are many unexpected foods you can cook in a pizza oven like charred vegetables, which would be the perfect side to your delicious meal.