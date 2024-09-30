Your Frozen Pizza Is So Much Better In A Pizza Oven

Usually, the oven in your kitchen is the go-to appliance to cook an effortless frozen tomato pie. There are less conventional options, like an air fryer or the grill in the backyard, but we're here to tell you that a pizza oven is the supreme option. There are many factors to consider when choosing an at-home pizza oven, but just know that the investment in this device will turn your frozen pie into a dish that tastes homemade.

There are a few reasons why a pizza oven is an elevated way to make this meal. For starters, this appliance uses an extremely high temperature, so it should save you time. This means you won't even have to preheat your regular oven to get that frozen pizza crispy. Because of the high heat, the crust should crisp while the cheese melts perfectly over the flame or other heat source, similar to a pie at your favorite Italian eatery. A wood-fired pizza oven will also give the frozen pizza a smoky touch, while preserving energy consumption compared to a regular oven.