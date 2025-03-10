16 Frank's RedHot Sauce Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
The process of finding your favorite hot sauce is not for the faint of heart — or taste buds, for that matter. But if you're anything like myself and millions of other New Yorkers, then you know that Frank's RedHot is the greatest of them all. The classic vinegar and cayenne pepper concoction is the foundation of Buffalo chicken wings, secret sauce recipes, and more. There's good reason why its tagline — "I put that s*** on everything" — is a personal mantra in the hearts of many Frank's enthusiasts. It may not be the spiciest around; the original sauce clocks at only 450 Scoville heat units. Either way, I think it's the only hot sauce you truly need. A few drops of Frank's on some leftover mashed potatoes is bliss, and RedHot sauce can elevate anything from a bacon, egg, and cheese to beans on toast.
While the original Frank's RedHot sauce is widely considered the gold standard of grocery store hot sauce, the folks at McCormick, Frank's RedHot's parent company, have been busily adding to Frank's catalog of sauces. To help you find your next favorite Frank's RedHot sauce, I taste-tested as many as I could find. After scoring each sauce's flavor, culinary versatility, and overall palatability, I created a comprehensive ranking of them from worst to best.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
16. Frank's RedHot Wings Nashville Hot sauce
Nashville Hot was one of the flavors I was most eager to try, but it turned out to be one of the most disappointing of the lot. The Southern-style hot sauce consists of several signature spices swirled together, and its universal appeal means you can even find it in Southern-style barbecue spots from Upstate New York to Southern California.
Yet, Frank's Nashville hot sauce creation wasn't quite what I was looking for, and it had many of the same qualities as brand's other wing sauces — including an artificial taste. The spices didn't really jive together, and Nashville Hot almost seemed to make foods I tried it with taste worse — not better. I wasn't the only one who was turned off by this sauce, either. Several members of my tasting party didn't care for it at all, echoing my sentiments on its strange mouthfeel and unpleasant aftertaste. Some may appreciate Nashville Hot sauce, but its unpleasant flavor landed it in last place.
15. Frank's RedHot Wings Buffalo sauce
Buffalo wings are one of New York's greatest culinary contributions, and the sauce that coats them is easy to whip up. To make a great Buffalo wing sauce, simply melt some butter and add the only sauce for the job: Frank's RedHot. Sadly, there wasn't the same fiery energy in RedHot Wings Buffalo sauce as in the original sauce. In place of butter, the company mixes canola oil with Frank's as the foundation for its shelf-stable recipe.
Unfortunately, it's tough to improve on a classic. Canola oil is a poor substitute for the rich, creamy taste of butter. Of all the RedHot Wings sauces I tasted, the standard Buffalo variety was one of the least impressive offerings. The Frank's RedHot Wings sauces were by and large the worst of the lot, and Buffalo was one of the most unpalatable on offer. As a result, this unfortunate option tumbled to the bottom of the RedHot ranks.
14. Frank's RedHot Dip'n roasted garlic sauce
I'm going to keep it real here: This was one of my least favorite Frank's sauces. Like Cousin Oliver of "The Brady Bunch," this was a forgettable side character amidst a (mostly) enjoyable Frank's RedHot cast. And, much like any self-respecting "Brady Bunch" viewer feels about Oliver, I found myself wondering where this little dude fit into the Frank's story, anyway.
It's great to take risks in the kitchen, but I couldn't manage to make roasted garlic work with anything. Nevermind its strangely greige color — it just didn't taste great, and the heat factor was nowhere to be found. I'm sure there's some application for Frank's roasted garlic sauce I've yet to uncover, but it pales in comparison to flavorful sauces like ultra-garlicky toum. If I wanted garlic sauce with a dash of Frank's, I'd just add Frank's to my favorite garlic sauce. Unlike others in the Dip'n lineup, which were music to my taste buds, this one fell flat in terms of its flavor and zing.
13. Frank's RedHot Wings Stingin' honey teriyaki
Bottled teriyaki sauces can be awfully hit-or-miss, as they often either incorporate too much salt and sugar or not enough umami flavor. Some grocery store brands can butcher the concept of traditional teriyaki sauce to bits and still come out strong, while others are pale imitations of what the soy sauce-laden condiment should be. Regrettably, Frank's interpretation of the popular Japanese sauce fell in the latter category.
Frank's Stingin' honey teriyaki is eye-catching enough, thanks to its brightly-colored bottle and richly-colored sauce, yet good graphic design can't make up for failures in the flavor department. Sugar and corn syrup (the first and third ingredients in the sauce, respectively) are doing much of the heavy lifting. As such, it's far too sweet and lacks enough umami-packed, soy sauce flavor to balance things out. Furthermore, the word "Stingin'" is used very generously, as there's hardly any heat in there to speak of. It managed to escape the very bottom of the RedHot sauce rankings, but Frank's Stingin' honey teriyaki wing sauce was one of the least appealing varieties I sampled.
12. Frank's RedHot Wings Smokin' Sweet BBQ sauce
As my tongue watered and my stomach lining disintegrated from trying sauce after sauce, I eventually realized that the Wings sauce portion of the Frank's RedHot catalog was its weak point. Maybe it's because I'm so partial to good ol' Frank's RedHot, but I didn't care for loosely-inspired characters, including Frank's Smokin' Sweet BBQ Wings sauce. It may be sweet, as its name implies, but it certainly isn't smoky. I have a fierce affinity for all things smoked and fired-up, from bloody marys to burnt hot dogs, so I was sorely disappointed by this bottle.
Frank's Smokin' Sweet BBQ is hardly memorable, compared to all the other sticky sauces out there. There's not much to it beyond the off-the-charts sweetness coming from ingredients like sugar and molasses. I can see this being a great addition to recipes like baby back ribs, or other dishes that benefit from high sugar-content sauces. But, this one-note sugar bomb was a huge no for me.
11. Frank's RedHot dill pickle hot sauce
Believe it or not, there are some folks out there who can't stand the thought of pickles. And — shield your eyes, Frank's RedHot fans — others who regularly put disrespect on the name of Frank's RedHot sauce in favor of its competitors. But if you're a fan of either, you'll probably start humming Hillary Duff's "What Dreams Are Made Of" once you spot Frank's RedHot dill pickle sauce in the condiment aisle of your local grocery store. Regrettably, I'm here to tell you to shelve that little Disney Channel ditty for another day.
It looks like Frank's, pours like Frank's, and even tastes a bit like Frank's, but the dill pickle version of my favorite hot sauce just doesn't compare to its muse. The distinctive blend doesn't give much wiggle room in terms of potential culinary applications, and it's not something I reach for very often due to its discordant flavors. Instead, it takes up space in the sauce bottle graveyard at the bottom of the fridge — and at the lower level of the Frank's RedHot ranks.
10. Frank's RedHot General Tso sauce
Prior to compiling this ranking of the best Frank's RedHot sauces, I had no clue that a Frank's had fired up its own version of General Tso's. It may not be a dead ringer for General Tso's sauce, but I appreciated the McCormick's efforts nonetheless. And once you get past comparing it to your favorite General Tso sauce, you'll find that this is one of the more flavorful members of the Frank's RedHot fam.
Fortunately for my fellow sodium enthusiasts, there's a good splash of soy sauce in Frank's General Tso's recipe, paired with underlying hints of ginger, garlic, and chili pepper. On the other hand, it didn't have much of the Frank's RedHot tang that I've come to know and love, leaving it ranked squarely amongst the middle of the pack.
9. Frank's RedHot sweet chili sauce
After tasting Frank's RedHot sweet chili sauce, I'll just say this: If it weren't for its label, I wouldn't have guessed it was a Frank's RedHot product. It tastes virtually indistinguishable from any other chili sauce on the supermarket shelf. Is it the greatest sweet chili sauce I've ever had? Probably not. But it's a respectable choice as a sticky sidekick to summer rolls and pan-fried dumplings.
Its actual sugar content is on the higher end of the sauce spectrum, at nearly 9 grams per 2-tablespoon serving, yet it doesn't taste nearly as sweet as other Frank's RedHot offerings. My only qualm, as with many other sauces in this ranking, was that I wished it had much more of the zingy, vinegary flavor of Frank's.
8. Frank's RedHot Squeeze hot honey sauce
I'll admit I'm not the biggest fan of hot honey, which is why I was surprised to have enjoyed Frank's RedHot squeeze hot honey sauce as much as I did. It has a thinner consistency than other Squeeze sauces, but it still packs a lot of flavor in a single drop. Frank's hot honey sauce isn't as spicy as other hot honey products that I've tried, but its subtle heat and syrupy consistency make it a fine addition to starchy or creamy dishes like macaroni and cheese, potatoes, and more.
Frank's hot honey's attractive red hue and easy-pour nozzle mean it's also perfect for drizzling over casseroles. Despite my fellow taste-testers noting a slight crayon-like note in its midst, I still enjoyed it. In the end, the sweet and spicy sauce netted one of the highest scores in my Frank's RedHot ranking.
7. Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot sauce
Frankly — pardon the pun — there isn't much to say about Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot sauce aside from its mouthful of a name. If you're curious about Frank's but need something with a higher Scoville rating, by all means, grab this bad boy on your next sauce-hunting trip.
I didn't find it terribly different from the original. In my opinion, the added heat is little more than a distraction and weighs down Frank's perfectly-balanced flavor. All this to say that the Xtra Hot variety nabbed a slightly less favorable score than its parent sauce. Your opinion may vary, however, especially if you prefer to feel the burn when you're dabbling with hot sauce.
6. Frank's RedHot Dip'n Buffalo ranch sauce
As a faithful patron of bowling alley snack bars and fast food drive-thrus, I take my dipping sauces fairly seriously. And so does Frank's, it seems, given the craftsmanship of its Dip'n sauces. Each one utilizes the quintessential Frank's RedHot to varying degrees; its unmistakable flavor settles somewhere in the background or foreground depending on the sauce.
In this case, I found myself wishing the Dip'n Buffalo ranch had a bit more cayenne flavor and acidity like its namesake. In spite of this, this sauce ran circles around its Dip'n sibling, roasted garlic, on the Frank's RedHot leaderboard. It doesn't light up a plate like the creamy Buffalo Squeeze sauce, but Dip'n Buffalo ranch is a formidable contender in the world of Frank's RedHot releases.
5. Frank's RedHot Wings garlic Buffalo sauce
After taking on endless Frank's RedHot Wings sauces, I was beginning to lose hope — and sensation in my tongue. I nearly forgot about Frank's garlic Buffalo, the last Wings sauce standing in my way, and gave it little thought as I shook it on my plate to test.
Suddenly, the hot sauce heavens opened up once more. Somehow, this member of the Wings sauce family managed to ditch its dreary roots. Its bright red contents should've tipped me off; this one actually tastes a lot like my top pick. The tinge of garlic gives it a uniquely savory slant, perfect for pairing with roast potatoes, baked chicken thighs, and other stick-to-your ribs fare. That said, it still had some of the synthetic notes found in other Frank's RedHot Wings sauces, so I had rank it lower than some of my other favorites.
4. Frank's RedHot Dip'n sweet & tangy golden sauce
For years, I've swirled Frank's into any dipping sauce to add a touch of my favorite flavor. Though I'll probably never stop, Frank's RedHot Dip'n sauces are a convenient way to get your daily dose of Frank's in easy, squeeze-y form. I wasn't entirely sure what to make of Frank's sweet & tangy golden sauce at first glance, as it was one of the least colorful options on offer. But after giving it a shot, I was thrilled to find that it tastes almost identical to McDonald's Sweet N' Sour sauce.
It's slightly more complex than Mickey D's iconic dip, but equally as addictive. Even after sampling dozens of Frank's varieties, this was one Frank's spinoff that I simply couldn't put down. The only reason it didn't crack the top three sauces was that it felt more like a fast food dip dupe than a Frank's RedHot sauce recipe.
3. Frank's RedHot sriracha sauce
Hot sauce enthusiasts everywhere can recall the ache of the sriracha shortage and price hikes that took place in recent years. Since then, many swear their favorite chili-based sauce has never quite been the same. I count myself among them, which is why I approached Frank's RedHot Squeeze sriracha sauce with some trepidation. After all, like countless others, I've been burned by several sad imitations of sriracha.
Thankfully, Frank's sriracha is a welcomed addiction to the club. It's quite different from your standard buy, like Huy Fong sriracha, but it is a pleasant take on the Southeast Asian condiment. Frank's tastes much lighter and brighter than what I'm used to, but it works well in its own way. My only qualm was that this sriracha was a little too sweet for my liking.
2. Frank's RedHot Squeeze creamy Buffalo sauce
When faced with so many different hot sauces to try, it was hard to predict which would be my favorite. I didn't have high expectations for Frank's RedHot Squeeze creamy Buffalo sauce. After all, how could it compare to the one, the only, and the original — Frank's RedHot sauce?
Well, as it turns out, its creamier cousin comes pretty close. Thanks to the culinary artists behind the scenes at Frank's, the brand's creamy Buffalo sauce fully captured my taste buds' interest from the very first drop. Aside from its hypnotizingly orange hue, it hit all the marks in terms of flavor, texture, and ease of use. Its silky texture makes it a fantastic add-in for quick pasta dinners — like my favorite, Annie's macaroni and cheese — and it's just as delectable when served as a dip alongside fried food. After adding it to just about anything I could think of, I've concluded that this is another RedHot product that will be joining my regular grocery list. Still, its richer taste and thicker consistency make it slightly less versatile, so it narrowly missed out on the top spot.
1. Frank's RedHot sauce
Released in 1920, Frank's RedHot sauce is an absolute legend in the American hot sauce game. Though I can only dream about what that first batch might have tasted like, I've enjoyed Frank's RedHot original countless times and in ways that others might find offensive. A cardinal rule in my kitchen? If there's something that can be eaten, it can be improved by this sauce. And after studying the back of its bottle like a child of the '70s with a Count Chocula puzzle, I've even memorized its ingredient list by heart. Aged cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, water, salt, and garlic powder may not look like much on paper, but Frank's does something to these five ingredients to make culinary magic.
Upon tasting it against the rest of its saucy siblings, I was pleased to find the OG Frank's RedHot Sauce still reigns supreme. It's not as hot as other contenders, but it's exceptionally tasty. Much like MSG or seasoning salt, the first Frank's recipe enhances the flavor profile of just about anything it comes into contact with, something I couldn't say about several Frank's off-shoots. Popcorn, potatoes, soups, and stews all benefit greatly from a dash — or 10-second pour, if you're really passionate about it — of Frank's. Thus, it should come as no surprise that I call the original Frank's RedHot my favorite of the group, given my decades-long devotion to the hot sauce classic.
Methodology
Gastric distress aside, trying dozens of Frank's RedHot sauces in a row was no easy feat. In order to preserve each sauce's integrity, I had to ensure I tried them all fair-and-square. To do so, I used the same dipping instrument (read: I won't be ordering chicken nuggets, wings, or tenders anytime soon). This highly scientific method allowed me to fully appreciate the nuances of each and every Frank's sauce and rate them on factors such as taste, texture, and overall culinary versatility.
As someone who can safely say they've consumed their body weight in Frank's RedHot sauce over the course of their life, I tested each product to bring you this ultimate ranking of every Frank's RedHot sauce flavor I could get my hands on. Whether you're out looking for something to elevate your basic grilled cheese sandwich or the dipping sauce to end all nuggets, I hope this guide could be of help for my fellow Frank's fans.