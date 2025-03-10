16 Frank's RedHot Sauce Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

The process of finding your favorite hot sauce is not for the faint of heart — or taste buds, for that matter. But if you're anything like myself and millions of other New Yorkers, then you know that Frank's RedHot is the greatest of them all. The classic vinegar and cayenne pepper concoction is the foundation of Buffalo chicken wings, secret sauce recipes, and more. There's good reason why its tagline — "I put that s*** on everything" — is a personal mantra in the hearts of many Frank's enthusiasts. It may not be the spiciest around; the original sauce clocks at only 450 Scoville heat units. Either way, I think it's the only hot sauce you truly need. A few drops of Frank's on some leftover mashed potatoes is bliss, and RedHot sauce can elevate anything from a bacon, egg, and cheese to beans on toast.

While the original Frank's RedHot sauce is widely considered the gold standard of grocery store hot sauce, the folks at McCormick, Frank's RedHot's parent company, have been busily adding to Frank's catalog of sauces. To help you find your next favorite Frank's RedHot sauce, I taste-tested as many as I could find. After scoring each sauce's flavor, culinary versatility, and overall palatability, I created a comprehensive ranking of them from worst to best.

