Trader Joe's Sriracha Vs Huy Fong: Which Tastes The Best?

If you're a lover of spicy food, you've probably had sriracha. Its origins are traced back to 1949 in a town in Thailand called Si Racha. That's where the first iteration of the hot sauce started, however, the current version that we know today was brought over to the United States by a Vietnamese man named David Tran. Tran created a delicious sauce with jalapeño chilis, salt, garlic, and other seasonings.

Tran is the founder of Huy Fong, the first sriracha brand to hit the U.S., and found on the tables of many Thai, Vietnamese, and even American chain restaurants around the country. People obsess over this sauce, and there was even a major Huy Fong sriracha shortage in 2022. Known for its extremely spicy characteristics, many spice-lovers can't go a day without using Huy Fong sriracha on at least one of their meals.

Trader Joe's, the beloved grocery store that has its own cult following, has its own sriracha. It's strategically served in a bottle that doesn't look too far off from Huy Fong's, but the contents on the inside are not quite the same. I was extremely curious to see if Trader Joe's interpretation of the sauce tasted better than the fan-favorite Huy Fong original, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and did an ultimate taste test to see which sauce came out on top.

