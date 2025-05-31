Charcuterie Vs Snack Board: Is There A Difference?

A well-organized charcuterie board is one of the quickest ways to a foodie's heart. On a simple wooden slab would be every flavor and smell imaginable from the savory cold cuts, rich (and pungent) cheeses flanked by fresh fruits and all manner of crackers, bread, spreads, and dips. Pair with a good bottle of Cabernet, and you're guaranteed to have a flavor-fest no matter if you planned it as an appetizer or a meal all by itself. But here's where it gets interesting: as you browse for ideas on how to arrange your very own charcuterie board, you might also stumble across recipes for "snack boards." And naturally, you're left wondering if they're one and the same.

Well, kind of. First, we have to take a look at the word "charcuterie." In French, it means "cooked pork meat," so for an arrangement to get this name, it must contain things like prosciutto, chorizo, and pancetta. If your board only features cheeses, fruits, nuts, and so on, the better term for it would be a "snack board" (and yes, that means there's technically no such thing as a vegan charcuterie board). Think of the latter as an umbrella term to refer to every and all sorts of food boards that don't fall under "charcuterie."

Most people tend to use these words interchangeably, and to be honest, that's perfectly fine — so long as you know what you're referring to, it's not that big of a deal. But if being specific and accurate is your goal, then the rule is this: a charcuterie board must contain cured meats, and a snack board is any board without!