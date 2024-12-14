The Perfect Charcuterie Pairing For Cabernet Sauvignon

The quest to build the ultimate charcuterie board is one without a final destination. In the spirit of the journey, this cheese board tip comes from John Montez, the Training and Curriculum Manager at Murray's Cheese. The renowned New York-based cheesemonger is the creative mind behind the cheese named as the best in the U.S. at the 2022 World Cheese Awards, among countless other glowing fromage feats.

Indeed, it would be impossible to talk about premium cheese at any length without mentioning the name Murray's — and when Montez is building a board, he's reaching for cabernet sauvignon and bresaola. "Cured beef, especially bresaola, makes a delicious pairing for cabernet sauvignon," he shares with Tasting Table. "This full-flavored meat is perfectly balanced by spicy notes coming from the oak used to age the wine."

If you've never tried it before, bresaola is an Italian cured meat made from lean, dried, salted beef. It's typically served in long, paper-thin slices, which has earned bresaola the nickname "beef prosciutto." The meat comes from just one muscle, typically trimmed eye round or loin. This yields a cut with far less fat than most other types of Italian cured meats and a rich, meaty, pastrami-like flavor. That lean cut gets dry-cured and aged for roughly 85 days, ending in a ruby red hue and intense aroma that complements the robustness of cabernet sauvignon.

