The Perfect Charcuterie Pairing For Cabernet Sauvignon
The quest to build the ultimate charcuterie board is one without a final destination. In the spirit of the journey, this cheese board tip comes from John Montez, the Training and Curriculum Manager at Murray's Cheese. The renowned New York-based cheesemonger is the creative mind behind the cheese named as the best in the U.S. at the 2022 World Cheese Awards, among countless other glowing fromage feats.
Indeed, it would be impossible to talk about premium cheese at any length without mentioning the name Murray's — and when Montez is building a board, he's reaching for cabernet sauvignon and bresaola. "Cured beef, especially bresaola, makes a delicious pairing for cabernet sauvignon," he shares with Tasting Table. "This full-flavored meat is perfectly balanced by spicy notes coming from the oak used to age the wine."
If you've never tried it before, bresaola is an Italian cured meat made from lean, dried, salted beef. It's typically served in long, paper-thin slices, which has earned bresaola the nickname "beef prosciutto." The meat comes from just one muscle, typically trimmed eye round or loin. This yields a cut with far less fat than most other types of Italian cured meats and a rich, meaty, pastrami-like flavor. That lean cut gets dry-cured and aged for roughly 85 days, ending in a ruby red hue and intense aroma that complements the robustness of cabernet sauvignon.
Bresaola belongs on your board
Cabernet sauvignon is arguably the figurehead of all deep red wines. The timeless classic is known for its bold, dry, complex profile: tasting notes of blackcurrant, plum, spice, cedar, tobacco, and oak,backed by a firm tannic structure and a smooth, silky finish. Thanks to those robust tannins, cab holds up well for aging (great vintage potential) and also performs well young — suiting a wide range of palettes and leaving more room in your charcuterie budget.
Freelander District One ($12.95 via Wine Library) is an accessible California cab with prominent notes of dark fruit, floral, pepper, and minerality. For a mid-range option, DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($22.99 via Wine.com) is a formidable Paso Robles with major herbaceous intrigue; think fennel, oregano, anise, desert sage, sandalwood, bay leaf, and graphite. To buy bresaola, hit up a specialty Italian deli. For foodies in NYC, Murray's carries a traditional Vermont salumi sliced bresaola ($14 per 2.5-ounce pack) brined in juniper, pepper, and thyme, or the marinated Spotted Trotter bresaola ($18 for a 2-ounce pack) with notes of rosemary and orange.
For optimal performance, serve both the cab and the bresaola at room temperature. This dark red duo is ideal for cold-weather charcuterie boards, bringing the savory drama at holiday parties and seasonal gatherings all winter long. To complete the cab-centric charcuterie spread, pair that bresaola with rich, salty, aged Parmigiano, caramelized roasted vegetables, bittersweet dark chocolate, and crusty bread and a few drops of quality olive oil.