This Milo's Sweet Tea Flavor Nearly Took The Top Spot In Our Ranking
Whether the sun is shining or you're enjoying some good old Southern barbecue, there's nothing like a sip of sweet tea to refresh the senses. Despite its resemblance to classic iced tea, sweet tea is a beverage completely in its own category. It's made in a different way from most iced teas, and there are certain brands that specialize in it. One such example is Milo's, the number one selling ready-to-drink tea brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen IQ.
Tasting Table tried all of the Milo's Iced Tea flavors available and ranked them from worst to best. Surprisingly, it wasn't Milo's most iconic product, the Famous Sweet Tea, that earned the top spot. That honor actually went to the limited edition Blackberry Iced Tea, which offered up a fruity, balanced sip reminiscent of childhood summers. However, our next favorite was a year-round offering that's just as delicious: Milo's Lemon Sweet Tea.
Made with nothing but filtered water, pure cane sugar, freshly brewed tea, lemon juice, and natural flavors, the citrus-spiked tea is an elevated, slightly more vibrant version of the classic sweet tea we all know and love. Our tester enjoyed how the lemon balanced out the sugar and brightened up the drink as a whole. The citrus was also perfectly proportioned — it was evident in each sip, without overpowering the tea flavor or making it taste sour. This is a great option for anyone who loves a zingy Arnold Palmer but finds some versions too sweet.
Milo's Lemon Iced Tea is perfect for those who like their tea less sweet
Milo's Famous Sweet Tea is extremely popular, but there are some people who find it a little cloying, especially if they're accustomed to more traditional iced teas. One person said in a review on the company's site, "Milo's Tea is decent tasting, but it is much too sweet for me. I prefer a less sweet version of tea so this is more like drinking a soda pop for me." This is where the Lemon Sweet Tea comes in.
Milo's released the Lemon Sweet Tea in May 2025 due to customer demand and it seems that people have been appreciative, according to online commentary. One fan said on Facebook, "I buy two to three gallons at a time! It is the best!" Another wrote, "I just found a gallon of the Lemon Sweet Tea and it is delicious. The little taste of lemon it leaves in your mouth is fantastic." On TikTok, someone called it "the summer drink" and an Instagram user said, "I love you for this Milo's".
Some have called for a sugar-free version to be made, but while we think Milo's is the best store-bought sweet tea brand, we aren't fans of the brand's Zero Sugar Sweet Tea. We tested it while ranking six zero-sugar sweet brands and preferred some of the other options available. If you're fine with a little sugar, though, the Lemon Sweet Tea is definitely worth a try.