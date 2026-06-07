This Milo's Sweet Tea Flavor Nearly Took The Top Spot In Our Ranking

Whether the sun is shining or you're enjoying some good old Southern barbecue, there's nothing like a sip of sweet tea to refresh the senses. Despite its resemblance to classic iced tea, sweet tea is a beverage completely in its own category. It's made in a different way from most iced teas, and there are certain brands that specialize in it. One such example is Milo's, the number one selling ready-to-drink tea brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen IQ.

Tasting Table tried all of the Milo's Iced Tea flavors available and ranked them from worst to best. Surprisingly, it wasn't Milo's most iconic product, the Famous Sweet Tea, that earned the top spot. That honor actually went to the limited edition Blackberry Iced Tea, which offered up a fruity, balanced sip reminiscent of childhood summers. However, our next favorite was a year-round offering that's just as delicious: Milo's Lemon Sweet Tea.

Made with nothing but filtered water, pure cane sugar, freshly brewed tea, lemon juice, and natural flavors, the citrus-spiked tea is an elevated, slightly more vibrant version of the classic sweet tea we all know and love. Our tester enjoyed how the lemon balanced out the sugar and brightened up the drink as a whole. The citrus was also perfectly proportioned — it was evident in each sip, without overpowering the tea flavor or making it taste sour. This is a great option for anyone who loves a zingy Arnold Palmer but finds some versions too sweet.