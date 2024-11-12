The Absolute Best Store-Bought Sweet Tea Only Has 3 Ingredients

Maybe you don't want to take the time to make Earl Grey sweet tea or your last batch came out a bit too sweet for your liking. The convenience of store-bought sweet tea can do the trick when you're thirsty or want to start pouring drinks quickly for the guests at your dinner party. Tasting Table took on the task of sampling and comparing 9 different store-bought sweet teas to help steer you in the right direction when it comes to placing products into your shopping cart, and one of our favorite selections demonstrates that less can be more when it comes to this classic favorite.

Made simply with brewed tea, filtered water, and cane sugar, Milo's sweet tea offers the fresh, sweet taste of a sweet tea that has been made just for the occasion. The company has been using the same formula since 1946, and with no preservatives or added colors, this no-fuss sweet tea has amassed devout customers over the decades who have found ways to use the famous unsweetened tea in recipes ranging from deviled eggs, oven-roasted corn, short ribs, carrot cake banana bread, and pie.