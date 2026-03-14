I Tried All Milo's Iced Tea Flavors And Ranked Them

Is anything more refreshing on a hot day than a cold glass of delicious iced tea? Iced tea is one of my go-to summertime afternoon drinks when I've run out of decaf cold brew; it has enough caffeine to get me through the midafternoon slump without giving me the jitters, and it makes for the tastiest treat when served alongside some high-quality shortbread cookies. But, as with everything, not all iced tea is created equal.

Enter: Milo's Tea Co., a family-owned producer of tea and lemonade that's been around since 1946. Milo's prides itself on being women-owned, a Platinum-Certified Zero-Waste Manufacturer, and on keeping preservatives and added colors out of its products. All are certainly admirable qualities, but does the resulting product deserve raucous acclaim? Answering that question was the mission of today's piece, and I'm happy to report that I really like what the Milo's lineup had to offer. When ranking these, I took into account how sweet the tea tasted and whether the tea was made better or worse by any additional ingredients (when applicable).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.