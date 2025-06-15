13 Best Tea Brands For Those Who Prefer Fruity Flavors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are several types of tea — and even more tea brands — to choose from. While there is some overlap between the different flavors you'll find across different brands, each offers its unique selection. This means that the best green tea brands may be different from the best herbal or black tea companies. So, when you're looking for a specific type or flavor of tea, it's important to know where to look to ensure you'll be able to choose from a wider range of options. If you enjoy fruity flavors of tea, you may have noticed that the options offered by some brands are rather limited.
We've compiled a list of some of the best tea brands for those who prefer a fruit-forward sip. Each of the manufacturers listed below offers a wide assortment of teas infused with peach, strawberry, blueberry, and other refreshing fruits. You'll find a mix of bagged and loose-leaf options, as well as black, green, herbal, and other tea types available. Read on to discover a few brands that can help you fulfill your cravings for a delicious and flavorful fruity tea.
The Republic of Tea
While its history doesn't trace as far back as some other tea brands, The Republic of Tea has garnered a lot of attention since its founding in 1992. As of June 2025, the brand makes hundreds of teas, which are sourced from around the globe. You'll likely notice that The Republic of Tea packages its teas in special canisters that are light-resistant and airtight to preserve the flavor, while each tea bag doesn't include any of the tags, strings, or staples found on many other brands. All of the teas offered by The Republic of Tea are also certified gluten-free.
Those who prefer fruity teas might just feel like a kid in a candy store as they start looking through all the options offered by the tea brand. With more than 20 different fruit-infused options — including a mix of black, green, red, white, and herbal teas — there is a lot to choose from. One of the black teas you might want to try is the Wild Blueberry Tea for Balance. It combines sweet blueberries with a black tea and some notes of malt, which can be enjoyed hot, served over ice, and is even a good fruity tea mix-in for your summertime sangrias. A couple of the other fruity options you might want to add to your cart include the All Day Earl Grey Strawberry Rhubarb Tea or the Apple Pie Chai. According to our Tasting Table taste tester, The Republic of Tea's Hibiscus Pineapple Coconut Tea is the absolute best store-bought cold brew iced tea that you can buy.
Adagio
Adagio is another tea brand that is relatively new to the market. Founded in 1999, by a mother and her two adult sons, it remains a family-owned company in 2025. When you browse through the website, you'll find many different types of tea, including black teas, white teas, green teas, herbal teas, and, yes, fruit-flavored teas. The leaves for all the teas sold by Adagio are purchased directly from farmers around the globe, including countries such as Japan, Argentina, and South Africa.
Whether you prefer fruity hot or iced tea, you'll be impressed by what Adagio has to offer, especially if you've been considering making the switch to loose-leaf varieties to achieve a higher quality cup of tea. Some of the loose-leaf fruity varieties, which are designed to be brewed in hot water, include peach, blueberry, and black cherry. The Black Cherry blend sounds particularly interesting with its mix of rose hips to add a bit of tanginess and blackberry to balance out the sweetness of the cherries. Adagio also offers an assortment of iced tea options, such as guava or mango, which include pouches of tea leaves that can be used to brew one quart of iced tea.
Harney & Sons
Harney & Sons was founded in 1983 by John Harney, and the company is still run by members of the Harney family more than 40 years later. You've likely heard of Harney & Sons, as it has developed a trusted record over the past several decades — one of our writers even placed one of the company's teas in the top three for our ranking of peppermint teas. Harney & Sons sells a wide assortment of teas, including loose-leaf options, tea bags, iced teas, tea sachets, and more.
Within these categories, you'll find several fruity options that you might want to try. Loose-leaf teas, in particular, come in numerous fruity flavors, including the Peach Fruit Tea and Coconut Lime Oolong. If you're looking for a fruity refreshment for a warm summer's day, then you'll be pleased to find that Harney & Sons also offers fruity iced tea blends in options like blueberry or passion fruit. The Tropical Mango Fresh Brew Iced Tea comes highly recommended by customers who share that it is a refreshing blend with an excellent flavor.
Ahmad Tea
Since its founding in 1979 by Rahim Afshar, Ahmad Tea has grown to become a well-respected brand. The brand's teas can be found in households around the world. According to company estimates, more than 30 million cups of Ahmad Tea are brewed each day. Those looking for fruit-flavored teas won't be disappointed by the range of options that are available from the England-founded brand.
It offers a wide selection of fruity black, green, and herbal teas, which can be made hot or brewed to turn them into a refreshing iced tea. If you prefer fruity black teas, for example, you might want to give the Apricot Sunrise a try. According to the company, this is one of its most popular offerings. It features pieces of real apricots mixed in with the tea leaves for a flavor explosion. Those who like that hint of fruit flavor with a green tea, might find the Mango and Lychee to match their preferences. Ahmad Tea also offers various cold brew iced teas, which take only five minutes to steep in a cup or pitcher of cold water (the company recommends using filtered water or freshly drawn water to ensure the optimal taste).
ArtfulTea
ArtfulTea is relatively new on the scene. It was started in 2007 by Karen Gardiner and initially only accepted orders online. However, after the success the brand saw online, it was able to open an in-store location in Santa Fe, New Mexico. There are currently more than 100 different teas to choose from, including several that are hand-blended by the team in the Santa Fe location.
ArtfulTea's website makes it easy to quickly find the fruity flavors that are offered. Simply navigate to "Tea Collections" under the main menu, then filter by flavor options and select "fruity." This will take you to a page more than 15 options. You can further refine by selecting your caffeine preferences (low, medium, or no caffeine), specific fruity flavor preferences (such as citrus or spice), and any associated health benefits (like sleep or digestion).
Some exciting fruity black tea offerings from ArtfulTea include ginger peach and pomegranate lemon. If you prefer green tea, then the Raspberry Orange Rhapsody might be one of the first flavors to add to your cart. The sweeter raspberry flavor balances out the tartness from the orange, creating a real treat to enjoy hot or iced. If you fall in love with ArtfulTea after trying a few of its blends, you might even consider signing up for one of its monthly subscription boxes, though the shipments may or may not include fruity teas.
Fusion Teas and Ferments
Since its founding in 2010, Fusion Teas has been working to help others experience the joys and benefits of brewing high-quality loose-leaf tea. In 2025, you'll find more than 140 loose-leaf blends from the brand, including a wide selection of black, green, white, oolong, herbal, and rooibos varieties. In addition to the many tea blends it offers, Fusion Teas also sells various tea ware items, such as infusers, matcha whisks, and tea spoons for measuring loose-leaf blends.
If you've been looking to elevate your iced tea by making the switch to loose-leaf, shopping with Fusion Teas may be the optimal choice. Since all of its offerings are loose-leaf, you'll find many fruity blends perfect for brewing iced tea. One flavor that customers seem to love is the Very Berry Guayusa, which has elderberry, strawberry, raspberry, and hibiscus tea. They cite its fragrant aroma, fresh and fruity flavor, and overall quality in their reviews.
Plum Deluxe
Andy Hayes started Plum Deluxe in 2008, not long after a trip to Scotland and the Netherlands. Those travel experiences, the knowledge he acquired, and the death of his mother led him to found the company to help others realize how quality teas can contribute to the overall quality and enjoyment of one's life. Unlike some companies that mass-produce their offerings, Plum Deluxe's offerings are all blended by hand in small batches and made in the United States.
Plum Deluxe's website allows you to filter by types of flavors, including "fruity." You'll find more than 50 options that might tickle your fancy. Many of these are flavored black teas, such as Sweet Georgia Peach Black Tea. However, there are also several fruity, caffeine-free herbal teas available, too. One of the tantalizing flavor blends that you might want to try is the herbal rooibos tea that combines pears with cinnamon; it might just become your new go-to for those chilly fall mornings. In addition to the wide assortment of black and herbal teas listed on the site, there are some other varieties to try as well, including the Peaches 'n' Cream Oolong Tea or the Afternoon High Tea White Tea that combines peach and pear.
Celestial Seasonings
You've likely seen Celestial Seasonings tea on the shelf at your local grocery store. However, you may not realize that this brand actually offers a rather extensive selection of fruity options. Founded in 1969 by Mo Siegel and other entrepreneurs, the first teas offered were made using a hand-picked blend of ingredients from Colorado's Rocky Mountains. In the more than 50 years that have followed, the company has substantially grown its tea options.
Many of Celestial Seasonings' fruity offerings are herbal teas. You may have heard of its Zinger teas that feature more of a tangy flavor balanced with some sweetness. Well, you can try one of these options while still getting your fruity fix with the Raspberry Zinger herbal tea. While most of the offerings from Celestial Seasonings are herbal teas, the company does offer some non-herbal options, specifically through its cold brew iced tea line. You might want to try the cold brew Sweetened Tea with Lemon the next time you're looking for a cooling and refreshing beverage.
Wissotzky
While some of the brands on this list have only been around for a few decades, Wissotzky has a much longer story, dating all the way back to 1849. At that time, Klonimus Wolf Wissotzky started the company in Russia. More than a century and a half after its founding, Wissotzky is still led by members of the family. Over the years, it has developed more than 500 different tea blends.
Wissotzky's selection of fruity teas includes a mix of black, green, herbal, and iced varieties. All of the fruity offerings are sold as a box of individually sealed, staple-free tea bags. Sunny Peach is one black tea flavor that might strike your fancy as it brings out that classic summer flavor of fresh peaches — which is probably why it has received a lot of positive feedback from customers who have tried it. If you prefer herbal teas, then you might want to check out the Strawberry Burst or Cranberry Splash. Wissotzky also offers iced tea options, if that's of interest.
Lipton
You've undoubtedly seen Lipton on supermarket shelves or been served it at a restaurant. However, while it is a household name, many people don't know much about the company and just how influential it has been in the tea world. Lipton's history started way back in 1871 when Thomas Lipton opened a tea shop in Scotland. The company grew and, in 1910, it claimed to be the first to print the brewing instructions on the tea bags.
Just as many people don't know how influential Lipton has been in the tea industry, they also don't know the full extent of its offerings. While you may not find all the different varieties of tea in your local grocery store, the company makes quite a few, including several fruit-forward options. Some of the fruit teas from Lipton that you might want to try include Peach and Mango Black Tea or Raspberry and Pomegranate Green Tea. In addition to its tea bags, the company also sells iced tea mixes (including lemon and peach flavored mixes with zero sugar) as well as canned and bottled iced teas (such as raspberry or mango).
Tiesta Tea
Tiesta Tea was founded in 2010 by Dan Klein and Patrick Tannous. While the company is based in Chicago, you may be able to find its teas closer to where you live, since it is sold in thousands of cafés and shops in the United States. The ingredients used to make the tea are sourced from more than 40 countries around the globe to ensure the optimal flavor and overall experience possible. All of the teas available from Tiesta Tea are loose-leaf varieties, since the founders believe loose-leaf is the best choice when it comes to taste and fully taking advantage of the health benefits associated with drinking tea.
When you search for "fruit tea" on the brand's website, 50 different products come up. With so many options, there's a little something for everyone — from Sour Green Apple green tea to Maui Mango herbal tea with pineapple; the latter of which Maui mango pineapple herbal tea is a favorite among customers, who appreciate the glorious mango scent and flavors. Customers also note that this tea is great whether brewed hot or cold. If you find that you love the fruity offerings available from Tiesta Tea, you might want to consider signing up for the company's rewards program. Through it, you can earn points towards future orders by making purchases and completing other activities.
Palais des Thés
Palais des Thés started as a smaller French tea house in 1986 that was trying to break into a market that was already full of more established brands and names. The founders were a group of friends, including François-Xavier Delmas, who aimed to make their tea house unique. They sourced their teas from those that grew them directly — a practice that continues through 2025. When you place an online order through the Palais des Thés website, the company offers three free samples, allowing you to try out new options and add some items to your wishlist for future purchases.
Because the company sources its teas from around the globe, you'll find a wide selection of flavors and varieties on the website, including several fruit-inspired ones. Many of these are available in both tea bag and loose-leaf formats (including with the choice to save a bit by opting for a 3.5-ounce pouch instead of a tin when choosing loose-leaf). You might wish to indulge in the Exotic Party White Tea, which has pineapple and banana.
Davidson's Organics
Those who are looking to not only enjoy a delicious glass of fruity tea but also want to prioritize supporting a company that is taking steps to support the earth and the people who live on it might want to check out Davidson's Organics. The company, which was founded in 1976, offers certified organic teas, sources its ingredients responsibly from garden sources, believes in eco-friendly practices, and supports fair wages for workers.
Browse through the fruity-flavored teas section on Davidson's Organics' website, and you're likely to find several enticing options that strike your fancy. Many of these teas are available with different packaging options, including boxes of 100 unwrapped tea bags that cost significantly less than smaller packages from some other brands. One fruity flavor you might want to try is the Jasmine Almond with Orange green tea. This blend combines almond essence, orange peel, and jasmine green tea into a unique and delicious concoction. A few other fruity flavors to consider include the white peach white tea and the Berry Essence South African rooibos tea.