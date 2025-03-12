11 Peppermint Teas, Ranked

As an avid tea drinker, there is something incredibly soothing about a nice hot cup of herbal peppermint tea, especially on a chilly day. Peppermint is a type of mint with a high menthol content, which is what gives the plant its intense, rejuvenating, cooling aroma and flavor. Since peppermint tea is naturally caffeine-free, it's a refreshing beverage to sip on when you desire something lighter than black tea or coffee. You may even want to start drinking peppermint tea after dinner to help you relax or unwind.

While the drink is made from the leaves of the peppermint plant, not all brands produce an appetizing result. Some are noticeably fragrant and potent, whereas others are bland or flavorless, even after following the brewing instructions in terms of steeping time and amount of water. I tested out 11 peppermint teas, both tea bags and dried loose-leaf tea, to put them to the test. I ranked them based on the flavor, the aroma, the overall value (which factors in the weight and cost) of the product, and its eco-friendly qualities, if any. Read the methodology at the end to understand more about what's factored into the rankings.

While a lot of the teas are pretty similar because they're made with the same ingredient, not all teas are equal. By the end of this article, you'll have a better understanding of some of the best and worst peppermint teas on the market.