15 Ways To Spice Up Basic Black Tea
Although hot tea is perfect for the cooler months, you can enjoy it at any time of year. If you're seeking ways to spice up basic black tea, plenty of methods and ingredients will help you feel like each cup brings something new. We love black tea, and have tried many types and iterations over the years, but we also wanted to check in with a few tea experts to give us some tips. As it turns out, there are a lot of ways to jazz up your cuppa.
Kayla Stavridis is a former Starbucks barista who now oversees marketing at Barista HQ, and to help us enhance the black tea experience, "I have a few tried-and-true tips that will add new dimensions to your cup, whether in flavor, appearance, or aroma," she shares. Ranveer Brar — an Indian chef, television personality, and owner of Dubai's Kashkan restaurant — often experiments with tea flavors. And Mimi Nguyen owns Cafely, a Vietnamese coffee e-commerce website; she enjoys exploring various ways to get an extra kick from caffeinated drinks, including black tea.
Whether you prefer tea sweet, milky, spiced, or anything in between, we have a hefty list of ideas to try. We'll cover information such as why an ingredient or method works, whether it can be combined with other add-ins, if you should use loose-leaf tea or tea bags, and more.
1. Add a cinnamon stick
One of many creative ways to use cinnamon sticks is to make tea with them. This not only adds flavor, but acts as a visual enhancement to make your beverage all the more exciting. Mimi Nguyen notes that a cinnamon stick complements strong types of black tea, such as Assam and Darjeeling. The key step here is to place the cinnamon stick in the water while the tea steeps, not afterward. You can do this directly in a mug with hot water, or warm the water in a pot along with the tea and the cinnamon stick.
This add-in works with loose-leaf or bagged tea, so you can utilize whatever you have on hand. The technique "infuses the drink with a warm, spicy flavor that complements the boldness of the tea," according to Kayla Stavridis. The cinnamon stick provides a delicious mixture of woody and sweet tastes, which can impart a deep flavor and inviting fragrance perfect for an autumn morning beverage. Add a sugar cube or honey for sweeter tea, or give it a squeeze of lemon for a citrus twist.
2. Enhance black tea with powdered spices
Whole or fresh spices serve their purpose, but this tip is all about utilizing dried and powdered spices. These are ultra-convenient, since you likely have some in your spice cabinet already. You don't have to use much to add a flavorful, fragrant kick to your black tea. Powdered spices such as cardamom, clove, black pepper, and cinnamon make a marvelous blend for black tea, contributing "warm and earthy scents that enhance the aroma," according to Ranveer Brar. Steep the spices with loose black tea for around three to five minutes, and then strain out the tea leaves.
Brar notes that these spices contribute flavor without dominating the taste of the tea. "Since black tea already has a strong defining flavor, serving it with warming spices helps elevate it," he says. For a slightly citrusy spiced tea, use dried orange peels or orange extract along with dried clove, ginger, and cinnamon, which also works well with milk and sugar, or over ice for a summertime drink. You could also add powdered spices to decaf black tea for a tasty nighttime beverage without worrying about staying up from drinking caffeine.
3. Infuse black tea with fruit
There are a few types of fruit to use when infusing black tea, and many of them work particularly well with iced tea. Brew your tea as directed, add your desired amount of sugar, and mix until it's dissolved. Set the sweet tea combination aside to cool, and prepare the fruit of choice to add into the tea. Passion fruit brings its floral, tart notes for an unforgettable pairing that's perfect to sip by the pool, or as you read a book outside on the porch. Or try chopping pineapple or watermelon for your sweetened black tea.
As an alternative, fruit syrup allows an even sip without any chunky fruit bits. Make a simple syrup out of fruit by boiling the sugar, water, and fruit together. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes and then strain it. Blueberry or strawberry syrup works well for making a sweet, berry-flavored tea with a beautiful color. However, peach simple syrup feels like the epitome of summer. A fruity black tea offers all the enjoyment of an herbal tea, but with the depth and caffeine found in black tea.
4. Steep saffron in black tea
The taste of saffron can be a bit nuanced, although when it's used to flavor black tea, you can expect to detect its earthy notes with a hint of both sweetness and bitterness. Saffron is the world's most expensive spice, but you don't need to add much to make a notable impact on the taste of your black tea. A small pinch of saffron threads mixed in with loose-leaf black tea will suffice. Alternatively, you can drop the saffron directly into hot water along with a tea bag. After steeping, you can strain the tea, but the saffron can also be consumed with it if you don't mind the texture.
Depending on the darkness of your chosen black tea, you may or may not notice a red tint of saffron in the beverage. Add in mint and honey for a sweet and herbal infusion, or steep the tea with rose petals for a more floral taste. These ingredients make contributions without overwhelming the delicate taste of saffron, as you won't want to detract from it with more powerful flavorings.
5. Include fresh ginger
The bite of ginger transforms slightly when heated, making it a delightful addition to black tea. Dried ginger tends to have a potent flavor, so you'll want to use the fresh version to lend its subtly peppery punch. Wash the ginger, then cut off a few thin slices. You can include more if you want a stronger brew. However, it's up to you to choose whether or not to peel the ginger.
Add the pieces into a saucepan of boiling water to steep for about 10 minutes, then lower the heat and add the black tea, before letting the concoction simmer for about five minutes more. This works with tea bags or loose-leaf varieties. Integrate more sweetness by adding honey for a comforting tea to sip on in the morning. "Not only does it enhance tea by adding some spice to it, but also ginger brings in an invigorating aroma," says Mimi Nguyen.
6. Consider different brewing methods
When looking for ways to spice up black tea, in addition to adding ingredients, you might want to reconsider your brewing methods. Kayla Stavridis and Mimi Nguyen both say that making loose-leaf black tea is preferred to enjoy optimal taste. This is because the leaves can expand fully and release flavor for an evenly distributed brew. "Loose-leaf tea tends to be richer in taste and complexity, especially when incorporating spices or herbs into the infusion," Nguyen shares.
For a balanced, full-bodied cup, brew loose-leaf tea for three to five minutes at 200 F. If you do opt for tea bags, which are an economical and convenient option, Stavridis warns to "be careful not to over-steep them, as they can become too bitter."
Try an alternative and fun brewing method with solar power. Use a glass container to make sun tea, and place tea bags and water in the vessel with a loose-fitting lid before letting them steep over time from the heat of sunshine. This doesn't require much effort, but you do need sunlight, so this might not be the best idea on a rainy day.
7. Give black tea a floral addition
You'll find flower material included in many store-bought black tea blends, so you can easily replicate this at home when you want to add flavor to your drink. Luckily, this tip doesn't require much extra effort. Steep edible flowers in with the tea, and that's it. Strain the drink with a sieve, and appreciate the floral notes. Dried rose petals bring a strong and bright essence that you can enjoy when drinking tea hot or over ice.
Lavender is another fragrant flower that not only brings its unique taste, but also slight notes of rosemary and mint. You could choose to create a blend of rose and lavender for an extraordinary hot tea. Jasmine is often found paired with green tea, but it makes a rich choice for black tea, too. You can also add other complementary flavorings to blends with black tea and flowers. Try all the aforementioned floral elements along with dried fruit pieces such as apple and strawberry for a balanced blend. Cornflower and calendula are a good combo when you don't want your black tea to be overly flowery.
8. Squeeze in fresh citrus juice or zest
Bring something zesty to your tea with citrus like lemon, lime, or grapefruit. There are also many types of oranges to pick from, like mandarin or bergamot, that can provide nuanced flavor and even fresh colors to your drink. "Citrus enhances the flavor and brings out the natural tannins in black tea, creating a more balanced taste," says Kayla Stavridis. This blend offers an invigorating way to begin your day when you don't want to rely on caffeine alone. Brew your tea, then add a slice of the citrus fruit after it's steeped. The citrus acts as a garnish and flavor enhancer.
Instead of placing fruit pieces in your drink, you could also opt for freshly grated orange, lemon, or grapefruit zest to pair with black teas like Earl Grey or Ceylon. "Citrus peels contain very aromatic oils that enhance the black tea," explains Ranveer Brar, while also noting that "the zest accentuates and adds a bitter tang to the tea in a refreshing way." Drop the zest in with the tea leaves or bag so that they steep concurrently. Mimi Nguyen likes pairing citrus zest with basic English breakfast tea, because "the fragrant oils from the zest provide a lift without overwhelming the natural flavors of tea itself."
9. Sweeten your black tea
There are many ways to add sweetness to tea, and your choice all depends on your taste preferences. Sugar is a common choice that you'll see at most cafes, and it also works wonders for iced tea — but to enjoy more flavor, consider swapping that for honey. "Replacing sugar with honey adds a unique sweetness to black tea, introducing floral and earthy notes that enhance the tea's natural bitterness," according to Kayla Stavridis. Not only that, but it gives the tea a smoother mouthfeel. Add honey after your tea is fully brewed.
Ranveer Brar suggests adding honey and mint together for an uplifting, sweet combination that gives the tea "a fresh smell along with a light menthol taste." He shares that this pairing works particularly well with two types of specialty black tea from China: Keemun and lapsang souchong. Place a few mint leaves in your tea with the honey right before serving.
Sweetening tea can be one of the best uses for molasses, and agave nectar or maple syrup work well, too. Add a little at a time, stir the tea well to fully incorporate the sweetener, and take sips to test the taste. You can also add jam to sweeten tea for a fruity kick. Lean into citrusy flavors with orange marmalade, or go for something classic like strawberry.
10. Brew black tea with fresh herbs
Fresh herbs are an easy way to give black tea a fragrant enhancement that provides layered tasting notes. Mint is a top choice because of its refreshing aftertaste, but thyme or basil can also liven up your beverage. It's up to you to decide the amount of herbs to add, and when to include them. Brewing herbs with the tea or steeping them separately allows you to control the intensity, according to Kayla Stavridis. She says you may use your desired herbs with any type of black tea, adding that "it's an easy way to elevate a simple brew into something more special."
Upgrade iced black tea with a fresh herbal infusion that can include options such as rosemary or sage. These tend to be stronger herbs, so they taste good with a darker Assam tea, whereas citrus-forward herbs like lemongrass or lemon verbena are suitable with the brightness of Ceylon. Rather than chopping or mincing the herbs, keep them whole so they're easier to remove. The fresh herbs add flavor without needing to sweeten the tea.
11. Integrate black tea into a cocktail
Enjoy tea-infused cocktails for any occasion, whether it's a celebrating a big achievement or a night in with friends. Black tea makes a delightful addendum to the honey and lemon in a bee's knees — the honey-gin cocktail that rose from the ashes of Prohibition. This concoction naturally works with the tea for a balanced and earthy drink, and tastes delicious with Earl Grey's notes of bergamot, or even with a lavender-enhanced blend. Infuse the gin with the tea, or make a honey syrup with Earl Grey, then craft the cocktail as usual.
Another option is a hot toddy with black tea, which is simple enough to make. Heat the water and steep the black tea, then follow the usual hot toddy recipe by adding the whiskey, lemon juice, and honey. Garnish with a cinnamon stick (or an alternate warming spice, like star anise or clove) and a lemon slice for the coziest cocktail for autumn and winter.
12. Make black tea milky
Adding milk to tea is common in many cultures worldwide. We like to add a splash of it to black tea like Earl Grey and call it a day, but you can make it fancy with other ingredients. Try pairing milky tea with spices like cardamom and clove. "This creates a layered, aromatic tea with a mix of sweet, spicy, and bold flavors," says Kayla Stavridis, while suggesting using loose-leaf tea to maximize the taste. The ratio to follow when drinking black tea with milk depends on the strength of the tea itself, and your taste preferences.
For dairy-free alternatives, Ranveer Brar shares that using almond or oat milk adds a nutty note when preparing masala chai with ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon. Strain the spiced tea, and then splash in the warmed plant milk. Mimi Nguyen also recommends coconut milk to impart creaminess. "This not only makes the tea look more appetizing, but also brings about a slight sense of sweetness and tropical ambience," she says.
13. Try a tea punch
Black tea makes a delicious base for a cold fruity punch, which is ideal when you want a refreshing non-alcoholic libation. Start by brewing a strong cup of tea, which you can do by doubling the tea bags. Set this aside to cool down. Make a no-heat simple syrup by repeatedly shaking equal parts water and sugar in a sealed jar. Once that's ready, it's time to mix your fruit juices together. This is where you can get creative.
You could make a pineapple, lemon, and lime juice combination flavored with ginger ale for a bubbly, tangy delight. However, tea punch works with many juices, so try mixing in grapefruit or pomegranate juice as alternatives. Double up on the tea by adding a fruity herbal blend that you can mix with lemonade concentrate, or use mint leaves, blueberries, or citrus slices to give it color and a fresh taste. There's no wrong way to make black tea punch — just be sure to sip as you go while mixing it up, to see if it needs additional ingredients. Serve it with lots of ice.
14. Make simple syrup with black tea
Take your simple syrup to the next level by making a version infused with black tea. First brew two to four tea bags, or up to 1 tablespoon of loose-leaf tea; pick your desired amount of tea based on whether you want a strong and concentrated syrup, or something milder. Once steeped, remove the leaves or tea bags, and then prepare simple syrup as usual but replace the recipe's water with the black tea, before storing the concoction in an airtight container. Since we're using black tea, the syrup will have an auburn tinge to it.
Use this fragrant syrup in hot or cold drinks throughout the year. This is a quick but harmonious sweetener for tea-based drinks like tea latte or dirty chai. However, you can also use it for alcoholic beverages like an old fashioned, or soft drinks like an Arnold Palmer. This syrup can also be drizzled on top of pancakes, pound cake, or vanilla ice cream.
15. Steep black tea with cocoa nibs
You can infuse black tea with many flavors, but have you considered giving it a chocolatey essence? While you might be familiar with hot cocoa or mocha made with cocoa powder or chocolate syrup, black tea tastes delicious when infused with cocoa nibs. These nibs are pure pieces of cocoa beans, without the addition of milk or sugar that are contained in chocolate. They have earthy, fruity notes and a chocolate essence that complements many types of black teas, like pu'er tea or Assam.
Brew a cup of black tea with cocoa nibs to fully release the flavor of both ingredients, before straining your concoction. Add milk for a hot chocolate alternative, or try it with a pinch of coconut for a slightly sweet, nutty tea that's full of dimension. For a spiced chocolate tea, try it with ground cinnamon and ginger to add warmth. There are lots of combinations you can use with cocoa nibs to make a comfy cup to savor.