15 Ways To Spice Up Basic Black Tea

Although hot tea is perfect for the cooler months, you can enjoy it at any time of year. If you're seeking ways to spice up basic black tea, plenty of methods and ingredients will help you feel like each cup brings something new. We love black tea, and have tried many types and iterations over the years, but we also wanted to check in with a few tea experts to give us some tips. As it turns out, there are a lot of ways to jazz up your cuppa.

Kayla Stavridis is a former Starbucks barista who now oversees marketing at Barista HQ, and to help us enhance the black tea experience, "I have a few tried-and-true tips that will add new dimensions to your cup, whether in flavor, appearance, or aroma," she shares. Ranveer Brar — an Indian chef, television personality, and owner of Dubai's Kashkan restaurant — often experiments with tea flavors. And Mimi Nguyen owns Cafely, a Vietnamese coffee e-commerce website; she enjoys exploring various ways to get an extra kick from caffeinated drinks, including black tea.

Whether you prefer tea sweet, milky, spiced, or anything in between, we have a hefty list of ideas to try. We'll cover information such as why an ingredient or method works, whether it can be combined with other add-ins, if you should use loose-leaf tea or tea bags, and more.