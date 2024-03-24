Why You Should Always Use A Glass Container When Making Sun Tea

When the long, languid days of summer roll around, there's hardly anything more delightful than chilling in your back garden with a glass of sun tea (or sun tea cocktail!) Simply plop some tea bags into a jar, add a few slices of your favorite fruits or other ingredients to fancy it up, let the sunshine work its magic, and voilà, you have a beautiful jar of homemade sun tea. The quality of your drink depends on, of course, the presence of sun, filtered water, and the tea you're hoping to diffuse it in, but another factor that can affect it is the container. Always, always, always ... make your sun tea in a glass container.

Glass makes a much safer container for your sun tea than plastic because it can stand hours under the scorching sun without degrading. This means it will not impart any foreign chemicals or odors to your tea. If they get hot enough, many plastics can leach chemicals into your drink, even if it doesn't visibly warp or melt. This will not only alter the taste of your tea but could also pose long-term health risks. Some plastics are better than others at withstanding heat, but finding a food-grade glass container is usually simpler than searching for a BPA-free, heat-resistant, scratch-resistant, reusable plastic jar.